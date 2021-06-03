 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   Obvious tag just took out a "secret" loan from the bank to finance the purchase of the fourth railroad and got accused of cheating by that annoying younger brother and the next thing you know everyone is mad at each other. Fun times   (studyfinds.org)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Monopoly is supposed to be a timed game.  90 minutes and whoever has the most wins.

That we play it as a zero sum game is entirely American.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Monotony™
 
roostercube
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you want to play Monopoly but fear a fight amongst the family/friends, I recommend playing via digital means (at my house we play on the Wii). When you take away the tangible pieces, people start to play the game without nearly as much emotional investment and having the software handle the money transactions means it goes much faster. We, as humans, get attached in a short period of time even with small tangible items that are temporary in nature.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Monopoly is a terrible, terrible board game.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In my house, the only Monopoly fight will be before we start the game because if you even suggest we play it, I'm going to cut you
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ha! Game is working as intended. It's distilled capitalism, it's not supposed to be fun.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA:

20 percent say that their game nights with friends or family members are often or always disrupted by competitive or unfriendly behavior.
------


Well there's your problem, you invited assholes to your game table, and then apparently let them come back again?

"Typical antics include someone quitting because they're losing (46%)"
And that person ever got invited back again? DO you even know what "hosting" means?

"someone accusing another player of cheating (44%)"
Anyone at your table can even imagine there are cheater types sitting at the table? What the fook kind of friend do you have?


"and two or more players getting into an argument (44%)"
About what? This is some BS right here unless we know without question the argument is game rules related.
If two assholes get into during game night over politics or religion, the fook are they doing back at your table next week? Is this not game day are we not her to have fun do we not know how?

And then for plenty of games, if the rules are not well written leaving ambiguous uncertainties about how to properly play, then yeah this happens. but thankfully for the internet this gets resolved way faster and with way less fighting about it, when the actual designers of the game can make a post to be read about it. Or input from many other "independent" game tables can be consulted for a gamer consensus on how most fair to play it.

So i find this last one a bit of a mislead as wee need to know the nature of the fight, i mean did you invite MAGA uncle to the table or what?
 
Back2Good
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Risk, is and has always been referred to as the "Your not my friend anymore" game to my family and friends.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
'' 46 minutes ago
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Monopoly? Psshh....

Magic: The Gathering. That's where the REAL action happens.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My cousin didn't 'secretly' borrow money from the bank, he did it right in front of me as kids. And when I ran out of money, he'd come up with a reason that I couldn't do the same. Something about only being able to borrow against your own worth. But then again, when I wanted to borrow under the same circumstances, he'd move the goal post again to make it so I somehow didn't qualify again.

We laugh about it now but one day I'm going to stab him for it when he least expects it. Fully exclaiming why and that I told him I would.

Also, any game that focus this much on money is going to cause issues, just like money does in real life. I avoid conversations about money whenever I can in real life, but it's the POINT of the game so it cannot be avoided.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: Monopoly? Psshh....

Magic: The Gathering. That's where the REAL action happens.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And seriously, the real game to end real gamer friendships:
resources.nobleknight.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Ha! Game is working as intended. It's distilled capitalism, it's not supposed to be fun.


Exactly... a game where the point is to discuss money among its players who are often family.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh look another monopoly thread.

/has anyone actually ever  finished a game monopoly?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Back2Good: Risk, is and has always been referred to as the "Your not my friend anymore" game to my family and friends.


That game is intended to mark your place among friends and family. If you are always the one that they form coalitions against, then perhaps you're the runt. (Or the best player and they hate you for it.)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Oh look another monopoly thread.

/has anyone actually ever  finished a game monopoly?


Yes, I've lost this game many MANY times.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 41 minutes ago
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Game takes too long
UNO, y0
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Oh look another monopoly thread.

/has anyone actually ever  finished a game monopoly?


Maybe, sometime in the late '80s.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
During the holiday family gatherings, two of my cousins and I had epic multi-day games of Monopoly.
We also made sure the ground rules were clear, and disputes were not that big of a problem..
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Monopoly is supposed to be a timed game.  90 minutes and whoever has the most wins.

That we play it as a zero sum game is entirely American.


No, it isn't.  I've heard assorted Europeans, South Americans, Mexicans, Canadians, and 2 Africans that I can recall biatching about how lethal that game is to any sort of sanity or amity.  No Russians or Chinese though.  The one Japanese guy it came up around hated board games in general, so no report on that viewpoint.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PvtStash: "Typical antics include someone quitting because they're losing (46%)"
And that person ever got invited back again? DO you even know what "hosting" means?


What on earth would the point be of playing on when you're losing?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This as a major bone of contention amongst me and my brothers growing up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then we graduated to this... and the fighting got worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: PvtStash: "Typical antics include someone quitting because they're losing (46%)"
And that person ever got invited back again? DO you even know what "hosting" means?

What on earth would the point be of playing on when you're losing?


Good games are fun anyway. My most memorable round of Junta was when I failed at everything I tried.

Monopoly is not a good game.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Play by the rules no one plays by.
1. Free Parking is just that: Free Parking
2. Action Properties that are landed on and not purchased
3. Read the bottom of the property cards, when you unmortgage your property you are supposed to add a percentage.
4. Houses must be purchased, with four on all properties of a color before a hotel is purchased.  You must have those four houses available to turn in.  Creating housing shortages is a viable strategy.

When you apply these the game ends at 2 hours tops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I rather play Russian Roulette than monopoly.
At least with RR there is a decent prize for winning and it's exciting.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a propos. The podcast, Cautionary Tales (which is quite informative in general and Tim Harford is a brilliant author) just had a great episode on Monopoly.

Do not pass GO
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I attended a game night where the other guests (and hosts) took the games waaaay too seriously. I did not go back.
It's just a game. Something to do while drinking and visiting. There's no point in cheating or fighting.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The problem with Monopoly is prople neither play by the rules nor let it end.

Try playing Monopoly right. When someone lands on a property they either buy it or auction it off to all the players. Unowned property should only ever be landed on once during a game. Second, no free parking money, while einning fictional money is still exhilarating, large cash sums only needlessly extend the game. Also, for the same reason, no loans. Play it that way that way you're done in less than an hour.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The game is too much like real life and easily surfaces simmering angers about things in general.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Game takes too long
UNO, y0


My friends have a rule when we play UNO that no player is allowed to sit next to someone they will later be sharing a room, much less a bed, with.

They are wise beyond their years.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Monotony™


Misery Date?

/ya whizzed on the electric fence, didn't  ya?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And seriously, the real game to end real gamer friendships:
[resources.nobleknight.com image 456x625]


I've read some great stories about that one
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Monopoly is descended from "games" that  (let's be honest) were gross oversimplifications and distortions of how real estate markets work, devised by supporters of single taxes on land and/or land nationalization. That it turns brother against brother may have been part of the point in the first place.

I wish I could claim to have been the better person in every game of modern Monopoly I ever played.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Winterlight: This as a major bone of contention amongst me and my brothers growing up.

[Fark user image 800x354]

Then we graduated to this... and the fighting got worse.

[Fark user image 850x619]


Same.  And if anyone thinks Monopoly takes a long time, hehe, do try A&A.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Best game to end friendships comes advertised as such, and hoo-boy, it delivers:  https://en.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Dokapon_​Kingdom
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Winterlight: This as a major bone of contention amongst me and my brothers growing up.

[Fark user image 800x354]

Then we graduated to this... and the fighting got worse.

[Fark user image 850x619]

Same.  And if anyone thinks Monopoly takes a long time, hehe, do try A&A.


If you buy the game, factor in the cost of a bigger table.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: Monopoly is supposed to be a timed game.  90 minutes and whoever has the most wins.

That we play it as a zero sum game is entirely American.

No, it isn't.  I've heard assorted Europeans, South Americans, Mexicans, Canadians, and 2 Africans that I can recall biatching about how lethal that game is to any sort of sanity or amity.  No Russians or Chinese though.  The one Japanese guy it came up around hated board games in general, so no report on that viewpoint.


Not American in the sense that Americans are the ones that do it.  American in the sense that it models the American economy perfectly.

I should have typed clearer.  My apologies.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: Play by the rules no one plays by.
1. Free Parking is just that: Free Parking
2. Action Properties that are landed on and not purchased
3. Read the bottom of the property cards, when you unmortgage your property you are supposed to add a percentage.
4. Houses must be purchased, with four on all properties of a color before a hotel is purchased.  You must have those four houses available to turn in.  Creating housing shortages is a viable strategy.

When you apply these the game ends at 2 hours tops.


Yep. The Americanized house rules turn this from a mildly entertaining auction game into a never-ending slog.  No one ever bothers to actually read the rules.

PvtStash: And seriously, the real game to end real gamer friendships:
[resources.nobleknight.com image 456x625]


I was part of a group of friends that played this in HS.  Two of my friends still refuse to speak to each other to this day because of an epic backstab that happened in the final session we ever played of it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: PvtStash: "Typical antics include someone quitting because they're losing (46%)"
And that person ever got invited back again? DO you even know what "hosting" means?

What on earth would the point be of playing on when you're losing?



What you ask about is a game design issue really.
If a game can already know who is going to lose, too long before the game is over, it's a poorly designed game.
But in a larger game, of more than two people. Even if you can't win, that don't mean there are not still other people who have invested their time and do not yet know who among them is going to win.
The can't win player in such a game, is behaving in a poor anti-social way. Even if i can;t win it, it remains on  me to keep playing it as a factor of the game to keep it a legit win for whoever does win it.

And if you pay close attention, some game designs do not remove the "losing" player from the importance of the game. Many games wind up leaving the losing player to decide who will win, the design creates a "king maker" position for someone who is not in the real running to win it.

I know a lot of gamers do not like a king maker, but it is either in the game design or not that that exists.
So they should just not play those games that have that if they do not like it. but for games that do have that, and the players that do not mind it, it keeps the game having a position for the player that knows too early they can't win.

but again in general i find it a poor flawed design, if a game can carry on too long after a "point of no return" for a player. Such a game probably ought to alter itself a bit to explicitly be an elimination game, where players know they will be removed from play fully before the game is over.
but then i do not have elimination games at my table, as the idea of a game day where someone has to spend too much time just watching others player a game they got take out of. that's not fun to me so that's not the table i host.
 
