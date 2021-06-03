 Skip to content
(BBC)   Citius, altius, fortius, stultissimus, mortiferius   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
12
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Put it off a year. IOC suck a dick. And that's my erudite and detailed argument.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Go-Go's - Vacation (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2RHTiXvELNg
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The country began vaccinating its population in February - later than most other developed nations - and so far only about 3% of people have been fully vaccinated.

That's an absurd amount of red tape. Japan is so much fun to visit, but I couldn't imagine trying to live there.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RiverRat: Huh?

[Fark user image 276x264]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I somehow missed the part where the previous president said women "have difficulty finishing, which is annoying".

/snicker
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bedknobs Broomsticks Substitutiary Locomotion
Youtube PpmshIjeSv8
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jgok: I somehow missed the part where the previous president said women "have difficulty finishing, which is annoying".

/snicker


You'd think the Japanese would have invented something to help with that.
inteng-storage.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The country began vaccinating its population in February - later than most other developed nations - and so far only about 3% of people have been fully vaccinated.

That's an absurd amount of red tape. Japan is so much fun to visit, but I couldn't imagine trying to live there.


Well, you see, each needle used has to be hand crafter by a master smith who listens to the steel as he folds it thousands of times and then the vaccine itself is wrapped in a box with 16 different tissue paper layers of harmonious colors, and at least four  different ribbons.    And the Vaccine cannot simply be given or asked for, as that would be unforgiveable rude and forward.  Instead, there is an elaborate ceremony involving serval cups of tea where the vaccine provider mentions he just happens to have a vial of vaccine on him and the recipient politely asks to examine it, the provider then offer it to the recipient who must demur at least two times, protesting that surely there is someone more worthy of such a gift.  Whereupon the provider must shake his head sadly and explain now that it out of the box it must be given at once or thrown away, so...
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I swore that said coitus.
 
