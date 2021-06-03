 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Long Island driver busted trying to stay in the carpool lane with fake passenger after putting white drama mask on headrest, which is pretty impressive ingenuity   (news.com.au) divider line
27
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy's face could use some sun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an EX-Long Islander, its nice to see some traditions still being upkept by it's finer citizens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh Jeez....

FTA:

"A Suffolk County highway patrol officer spotted the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7.15pm, police said.

Kunis, of Lake Grow, was issued a summons for an occupancy violation."

I used to work at exit 52 and they misspelled Lake Grove, where I used to live as a teen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was going to be something more like the classic tragedy & comedy masks. Bonus points if the driver was wearing the other one. So disappointed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stanislavski Technique.  There are no bad actors, just bad roles.  The role of being caught cheating in the HOV lane on Fark from an Australian newspaper piggy backing on the NY Post is one of those bad role.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A Suffolk County highway patrol officer spotted the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7.15pm, police said.
Kunis, of Lake Grow, was issued a summons for an occupancy violation.

And the republic was once again safe.

GREAT WORK, LOU!
 
Gildenlenny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What makes him even more of a dumbass is at that time of the day, at that point on the LIE, the regular traffic may be moving better than the HOV.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why not just use a mannequin like the rest of us?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: And the republic was once again safe.


Ever been on The Long Island Expressway during rush hour?

There's a reason why it's called the world's longest parking lot...

so when you see a single driver in the HOV lane doing 65 MPH whizzing past you while you play stop and go with the car ahead of you in a normal lane, you'll understand how this might piss people off.

When I commuted on Long Island I saw many single drivers in the HOV lane.

(granted if you had a smart car, you could be single and use the HOV)

but still...
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Here's your ticket, mister. Aaaaaaaand scene."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Oh Jeez....

FTA:

"A Suffolk County highway patrol officer spotted the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7.15pm, police said.

Kunis, of Lake Grow, was issued a summons for an occupancy violation."

I used to work at exit 52



CMI?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember when the LIE HOV lane opened. It was sacrosanct. Drivers would enter and exit at the designated spots. Now, even with signs warning of three points on your license, they just pull in and out wherever they want. Like animals.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
komonews.comView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Picture of the driver after he was caught:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 282x179]


He would have gotten away with it if he'd remembered the KFC bucket.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: CMI?



Well, when I say exit 52, I really mean the Motor Parkway exit 54/55, they all connect.

I worked at 150 Motor Parkway, any of those exits would've gotten me to where I needed to be.

I do know at exit 52 is the Guitar Center....bought many a guitar there...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Bslim: And the republic was once again safe.

Ever been on The Long Island Expressway during rush hour?

There's a reason why it's called the world's longest parking lot...

so when you see a single driver in the HOV lane doing 65 MPH whizzing past you while you play stop and go with the car ahead of you in a normal lane, you'll understand how this might piss people off.

When I commuted on Long Island I saw many single drivers in the HOV lane.

(granted if you had a smart car, you could be single and use the HOV)

but still...


An LIRR monthly ticket is 400 a month from Ronkonkoma/Sayville to Penn/Atlantic Terminal. More than worth it. Unlimited use, I can sleep or read on my commute, and they've made vast improvements to the locomotives and cars in the past 15 years.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Oh Jeez....

FTA:

"A Suffolk County highway patrol officer spotted the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7.15pm, police said.

Kunis, of Lake Grow, was issued a summons for an occupancy violation."

I used to work at exit 52 and they misspelled Lake Grove, where I used to live as a teen.


[Fark user image image 533x224]


Came here to say much the same thing
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's just Ghostface Killah.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A white drama mask? I expected the face of a famous Karen.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: steklo: Oh Jeez....

FTA:

"A Suffolk County highway patrol officer spotted the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7.15pm, police said.

Kunis, of Lake Grow, was issued a summons for an occupancy violation."

I used to work at exit 52


CMI?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: An LIRR monthly ticket is 400 a month from Ronkonkoma/Sayville to Penn/Atlantic Terminal.


That's great if your office is in they city or close to an LIRR station.

Not me...lived in Hotlsville, and drove to Melville...the LIE was my only option.

23 miles...would take me an hour on way. No rain..if it rained?  forget it. and snow?  No way.

once it took me 4 hours to get home from Melvllle in the snow...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Officer: Sir, a dog in the passenger seat doesn't count as a passenger.
Driver: But he's my seeing eye dog.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Ragin' Asian: An LIRR monthly ticket is 400 a month from Ronkonkoma/Sayville to Penn/Atlantic Terminal.

That's great if your office is in they city or close to an LIRR station.

Not me...lived in Hotlsville, and drove to Melville...the LIE was my only option.

23 miles...would take me an hour on way. No rain..if it rained?  forget it. and snow?  No way.

once it took me 4 hours to get home from Melvllle in the snow...


I was just offered a job in Melville. Nope. I'd have to take the train into Jamaica and double back. I also swore a decade ago I'd never commute more than 15 minutes by car for work ever again.
 
