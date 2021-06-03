 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The British Army's new tank is great. Apart from the fact it can't go more than 20mph. Or fire its gun on the move. Or reverse over objects bigger than 20cm. Or be used for more than 90 minutes at a time. And deafens anyone who gets in it   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think that's bad? Get the OHSA assessment of any Navy ship. The best quote I've ever seen with my own eyes was: "I would never eat food raised in these conditions."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here it is during testing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Here it is during testing:

[Fark user image 425x271]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Feels your pain.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it at least have an electric kettle?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.uvlist.netView Full Size



I actually have this game on an old Win-95 work laptop.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see the Pentagon Wars extended to our allies and that the British learned nothing from the Bradley except how to let their Military Industrial Complex graft its own people.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the British have their own F35 program, but much worse and much cheaper.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucas Electric Military Systems triumphs again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [s.uvlist.net image 640x400]


I actually have this game on an old Win-95 work laptop.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took advice from Lockheed Martin F35 engineers?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The health and safety of our personnel is of the utmost importance and we are committed to providing a safe working environment."

Now go play in those bullets.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Glad to see the Pentagon Wars extended to our allies and that the British learned nothing from the Bradley except how to let their Military Industrial Complex graft its own people.


This abortion is from a US-based defense contractor (General Dynamics), so the Brits should have expected a boondoggle that only benefited the contractor.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.cafepress.comView Full Size
 
gyre8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't General Dynamics a USA company?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Glad to see the Pentagon Wars extended to our allies and that the British learned nothing from the Bradley except how to let their Military Industrial Complex graft its own people.


robodog: Sounds like the British have their own F35 program, but much worse and much cheaper.


OkieDookie: Lucas Electric Military Systems triumphs again.


From TFA:
Ajax, intended to be the biggest upgrade to the British army's armoured vehicles for a generation, has been plagued by problems. Defence chiefs decided to bring in the new range in 2010 and ordered 589 from the US company General Dynamics in 2014, originally hoping to bring them in from 2017.

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i0.wp.com image 700x466]
Feels your pain.


Ironically the Brandley is made by now British owned BAe.

/Hopefully these are issues with prototypes and won't affect the production versions. Hopefully....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for Version 2. We'll double it's capabilities.  Now, enough work talk, generals.  How's that Kobe steak?  More wine?   I think the waitress is totally in to you guys. Tell me you want to snort coke off that ass and I can make it happen.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, an enemy combatant is running his Toyota Land Cruiser through the car wash.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, you sure showed those fishermen a stiff upper lip
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just think Pentagon Wars, but with British accents.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good lord look at that monstrosity.  We have some free space over here left.  Well bolt something to it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be great if we had defense contractors that were working toward our best interest instead of how many dollars they could push into yachts and offshore accounts?

At the beginning of WWII, a couple of auto manufacturing executives shook hands with Roosevelt and went home and started building assembly plants and switched from autos to war machines, on a handshake and a promise that they would be paid eventually by the US government.

Now we give them several billion dollars up front and wait ten years to see if they can actually make the shiat they claimed they could, and if it doesn't work, well we toss several more billion dollars at it until something rolls out and by the time the cobbled together crap reaches the soldiers it ether does more harm to them than the enemy or is obsolete by delivery.
 
drogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tank Tread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
General Dynamics UK, originally built in Spain, now built in the UK
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In before "It's not a tank, it's an armored personnel carrier".
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Good lord look at that monstrosity.  We have some free space over here left.  Well bolt something to it!

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Guarantee the designer had a stanced and slammed 2003 WRX
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Think that's bad? Get the OHSA assessment of any Navy ship. The best quote I've ever seen with my own eyes was: "I would never eat food raised in these conditions."


Inherently Dangerous. That is the phrase I believe was used in a safety report when I was serving many moons ago. If it was a civilian operation it would have been shut down on the spot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
General: I want to have my name attached to something really cool. Make me a new tank that does all the things on this list.
Contractor: We finished the project. It is 30 billion over budget. It has trouble starting in anything other than an air conditioner hanger, it catches fire if you turn left for more than 10 seconds, the entry hatch has a sensor than slams it closed if you touch the edge, which often leads to lost fingers, the radio is constantly playing Whitesnake in the background for some reason, the engines explode if it's raining...as far as 50 miles away, and the main cannon fires inwards instead out out.
General: How long will it take to fix everything?
Contractor: We can have it do everything you want and bring the price down to $20k a unit if you give us to just after you retire.
General: ....I'll take it now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: In before "It's not a tank, it's an armored personnel carrier".


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?
 
schatzie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In before "It's not an armored personnel carrier its an infantry fighting vehicle".
 
nemisonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Meanwhile, an enemy combatant is running his Toyota Land Cruiser through the car wash.


You're not wrong, and as an owner of a Landcruiser in SoCal offroading, it is a tabk. It also goes 80mph in a straight line and has HVAV and is very quiet
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not so useful in the Fulda Gap.

And by that, I mean a clothing store for 20 and 30 somethings at my local strip mall.  Heeeeyyoooo!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Good lord look at that monstrosity.  We have some free space over here left.  Well bolt something to it!

[Fark user image 850x566]


Looks like a M-113 with a Bushmaster gun on top, the pinnacle of British engineering. In the meantime, we give Israelis billions to develop this thing, a tank chassis with an optical sighting system on the roof:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?


Because moving people around in an armored box with a larger caliber weapon than can be easily man carried still makes sense when the other guy is likely to be shooting at you?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Good lord look at that monstrosity.  We have some free space over here left.  Well bolt something to it!

[Fark user image 850x566]

Looks like a M-113 with a Bushmaster gun on top, the pinnacle of British engineering. In the meantime, we give Israelis billions to develop this thing, a tank chassis with an optical sighting system on the roof:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Then let Tesla program it's auto drive and targeting systems.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wouldn't it be great if we had defense contractors that were working toward our best interest instead of how many dollars they could push into yachts and offshore accounts?

At the beginning of WWII, a couple of auto manufacturing executives shook hands with Roosevelt and went home and started building assembly plants and switched from autos to war machines, on a handshake and a promise that they would be paid eventually by the US government.

Now we give them several billion dollars up front and wait ten years to see if they can actually make the shiat they claimed they could, and if it doesn't work, well we toss several more billion dollars at it until something rolls out and by the time the cobbled together crap reaches the soldiers it ether does more harm to them than the enemy or is obsolete by delivery.


Or never:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.popu​l​armechanics.com/military/navy-ships/am​p32291935/navy-railgun-failure/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?


The US Marine Corps is divesting themselves of heavy armor and artillery...but that's in keeping with their expeditionary, small unit re-focus.  If the goal is to occupy or re-take and hold territory you need boots on the ground.  Assuming that's true, heavy armor would be one component of that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?


How are tanks no longer useful?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Someone Else's Alt: Wouldn't it be great if we had defense contractors that were working toward our best interest instead of how many dollars they could push into yachts and offshore accounts?

At the beginning of WWII, a couple of auto manufacturing executives shook hands with Roosevelt and went home and started building assembly plants and switched from autos to war machines, on a handshake and a promise that they would be paid eventually by the US government.

Now we give them several billion dollars up front and wait ten years to see if they can actually make the shiat they claimed they could, and if it doesn't work, well we toss several more billion dollars at it until something rolls out and by the time the cobbled together crap reaches the soldiers it ether does more harm to them than the enemy or is obsolete by delivery.

Or never:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.popul​armechanics.com/military/navy-ships/am​p32291935/navy-railgun-failure/


Or sometimes:
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone​/​39508/how-the-aegis-combat-system-is-e​volving-to-dominate-naval-warfare-of-t​he-future
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Someone Else's Alt: Wouldn't it be great if we had defense contractors that were working toward our best interest instead of how many dollars they could push into yachts and offshore accounts?

At the beginning of WWII, a couple of auto manufacturing executives shook hands with Roosevelt and went home and started building assembly plants and switched from autos to war machines, on a handshake and a promise that they would be paid eventually by the US government.

Now we give them several billion dollars up front and wait ten years to see if they can actually make the shiat they claimed they could, and if it doesn't work, well we toss several more billion dollars at it until something rolls out and by the time the cobbled together crap reaches the soldiers it ether does more harm to them than the enemy or is obsolete by delivery.

Or never:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.popul​armechanics.com/military/navy-ships/am​p32291935/navy-railgun-failure/


Um, a research project that resulted in a projectile that is being used in another project, I don't think you're making the point you think you're making. There is a freak ton of waste and some outright graft in the military procurement system, but a pure research project that resulted in a working artifact, a projectile that is going on to potential operational use, and a bunch of useful data is not really the kind of thing to be slogging the MiC for.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: Ragin' Asian: Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?

Because moving people around in an armored box with a larger caliber weapon than can be easily man carried still makes sense when the other guy is likely to be shooting at you?


That's a justification for an APC or up armored Humvee, but in the majority where the weaponized transport of choice is a Toyota Hilux with a few people carrying AKs and a rocket launcher, a lumbering tank seems impractical.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: Does it at least have an electric kettle?


It's Britain, they start with the electric kettle and build the tank around it.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: robodog: Ragin' Asian: Why is a modern military still purchasing tanks?

Because moving people around in an armored box with a larger caliber weapon than can be easily man carried still makes sense when the other guy is likely to be shooting at you?

That's a justification for an APC or up armored Humvee, but in the majority where the weaponized transport of choice is a Toyota Hilux with a few people carrying AKs and a rocket launcher, a lumbering tank seems impractical.


TFA is about an infantry scout, basically somewhere between an armed APC and a light tank. The US equivalent would be the Bradley fighting vehicle, which BTW took out more tanks in Gulf War 1 than the M1 main battle tank.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well they are meant to kill, they just didn't say who.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Dick Gozinya: Glad to see the Pentagon Wars extended to our allies and that the British learned nothing from the Bradley except how to let their Military Industrial Complex graft its own people.

This abortion is from a US-based defense contractor (General Dynamics), so the Brits should have expected a boondoggle that only benefited the contractor.


Seems to me those contractors should get the guillotine for treason when they fark people over.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I should watch Pentagon Wars again. I like Kelsey Grammar
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you look closely enough, the explanation for all this is quite clear.  "Made In China."
 
