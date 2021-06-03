 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Husband shocked ... SHOCKED to find video of his wife marrying another man on social media   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Weird, Marriage, Chinese villager Yin Cheng, rural areas, help of family, News Group Newspapers, SHOCKED husband, Wife Nana, recent census  
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good shocked or bad shocked?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interesting thing about the Sun is that it never exaggerates, distorts, feigns outrage, or makes a mountain out of a molehill.  So you know all this and more definitely happened the way the Sun says.

Facts.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was he shocked? She married him, he knew she was the kind who went around getting married. He thinks he's the only one?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time

Coworker of mine told me about how her current husband was actually invited to her first marriage and appears in several photos during the ceremony.  TL;DR the current husband was the DJ for her first wedding.

/probably a 3rd husband in that second set of photos
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn and as soon as I posted it I realized that was wrapped up in non-inclusive language. He got married too, and so he needs to come to terms with the understanding that he, too, may very well get married again someday.

Both  of them need help confronting this problem of matrimony. It seems to be getting in the way of their relationship.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article reminded me to never look directly at The Sun.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "A recent census showed that China is home to 30 million men in search of a bride, partly as a result of nearly 40 years of the country's one-child policy"

you guys may just have to learn to share
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nooooooo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my wife did this to me, I would be the happiest man alive.

Cause then I would be single and could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted without her breathing down my back and complaining every two minutes.  It will be the new husband's issue and I'll be happy to wipe my hands and move on...
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: If my wife did this to me, I would be the happiest man alive.

Cause then I would be single and could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted without her breathing down my back and complaining every two minutes.  It will be the new husband's issue and I'll be happy to wipe my hands and move on...


you know you can do that without her approval, right?
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is some expensive sex.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mongolian beef?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

petec: steklo: If my wife did this to me, I would be the happiest man alive.

Cause then I would be single and could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted without her breathing down my back and complaining every two minutes.  It will be the new husband's issue and I'll be happy to wipe my hands and move on...

you know you can do that without her approval, right?


Hell, from the sound of it, She might approve.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It'll make the divorce proceedings go faster.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

petec: steklo: If my wife did this to me, I would be the happiest man alive.

Cause then I would be single and could do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted without her breathing down my back and complaining every two minutes.  It will be the new husband's issue and I'll be happy to wipe my hands and move on...

you know you can do that without her approval, right?


It's less expensive if she goes off and marries somebody else first.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is actually a photo of an acquaintance "marrying his best friend's wife."

It was just him being best man giving the bride the ring back after the clumsy groom dropped it and was crouched arse up in  the first pew looking for it.

But it totally looks like he is marrying her. And it is their favorite photo as they ended up becoming better friends than he was with the groom he went to grad school with..

He recreated  the same photo during his wedding too.

Unrelated? Related?
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have shocked her first.

farm1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"That's bigamy!"
"Yes and it's big of her too!"
/with apologies to Groucho.
 
krafty420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bet the next guy was being duped as well
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Maybe he should have shocked her first.

[farm1.staticflickr.com image 302x314]


Shocking!
 
