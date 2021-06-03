 Skip to content
(AP News)   Campaign event disrupted by dildo dangling drone and fistfight. Even stranger, there was no Chuck E Cheese restaurant in the vicinity   (apnews.com) divider line
Headso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
aerodildomics
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats
 
RasIanI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Headso: aerodildomics


It appears to be a thing, apparently...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Who knew?
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?


You appear to have many pictures of this phenomenon ready to go...

I'm not judging, good for you knowing what you like and being proud.
 
maldinero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did the drone boys draw straws to decide whose job it was to grab at the flying dick?
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.


This is not the sort of drone strike I was expecting from them.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm just explaining to someone here that this is a politics thread.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dreyer has been charged with petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to a deputy in the report, Dreyer said that he did not intend to hit Gonzales but was upset at the way Gonzales answered a question and intended to swing his fist through the air.

You can't imagine how often I get a little upset and start accidentally punching people.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder where the GOPniks got *that* idea...

Pranksters Send Flying Helicopter Dildo During Russian Political Conference
Youtube CF19VTk3ke0
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.


Nothing but Democrats mentioned in the article = Fark: "It was the Republicans!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.


He's a sheriff, the "Democrat" label is in name only because the conservatives running for sheriff have to pick some sort of label to avoid primaries.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?


Your Mom.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the only situation I can think of where a set of "truck nutz" should have been used.
The "general" needed back-up from his "boys".
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm just explaining to someone here that this is a politics thread.


Sir, this is an Arby's
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.

Nothing but Democrats mentioned in the article = Fark: "It was the Republicans!"


As is according to tradition.

Additionally, TRUMP!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Life imitates Second Life.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.


The Democrat who had his rally disrupted blamed another Democrat for this so called terrorist attack.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
don't threaten me with a good time
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

And this is what the radar screen was showing on that fateful day.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Democrats are tyrants now? Not the Republican trailer trash that tried/still try to overthrow our government to put actual tyrants in place.


The stupid burns
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.

Nothing but Democrats mentioned in the article = Fark: "It was the Republicans!"


Maybe if the GOP ever ran on policy rather than doing things like sending Project Veritas and other "panksters," it wouldn't be sensible people's first thought.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the democrat was interrupted by someone floating the republican platform about?
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.

The Democrat who had his rally disrupted blamed another Democrat for this so called terrorist attack.


Seems a bit too much fun for the Republicans. They usually just stand in the back and yell about crazy theories.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.

The Democrat who had his rally disrupted blamed another Democrat for this so called terrorist attack.


He blamed the real Democrats.  Manny Gonzales, the guy who fought bodycams, the guy who went around everybody's back and ignored jurisdiction to get feds involved in Albuquerque policing, he isn't a Democrat.  He just went with that label for the sheriff election because the county is mostly Democratic and wouldn't elect any Republican sheriff candidate.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm just explaining to someone here that this is a politics thread.


That must be why it's full of dicks, in all meanings of the word.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flincher: Democrats are tyrants now? Not the Republican trailer trash that tried/still try to overthrow our government to put actual tyrants in place.


The stupid burns


It is a Sheriff race in New Mexico. The "Democrat" label may not mean much.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Eightballjacket: backhand.slap.of.reason: So Republicans are now disrupting Democratic campaign events with drones.  Sounds just next door to terrorism.

The Democrat who had his rally disrupted blamed another Democrat for this so called terrorist attack.

Seems a bit too much fun for the Republicans. They usually just stand in the back and yell about crazy theories.


Wait, so Fark is Republican??
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?

Your Mom.


User image checks out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Flincher: Democrats are tyrants now? Not the Republican trailer trash that tried/still try to overthrow our government to put actual tyrants in place.


The stupid burns

It is a Sheriff race in New Mexico. The "Democrat" label may not mean much.


Almost.  He's a current sheriff who is running for the mayor of Albuquerque, while still clinging to the "Democratic" label from his sheriff campaigning.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A squadron of those would be hilarious at any political gathering.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 350x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's impressive.  The size proportions to the drone are considerable.  I imagined a much larger drone dangling a dildo.  This is in fact, a flying dildo and not a drone carrying a dildo.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the dildo raised the weight of the drone beyond .55 pounds, somebody could be getting a very large bill from the FAA, at the least.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FeFiFoFark: A squadron of those would be hilarious at any political gathering.


Trying not to make "Ride of the Valkyries" joke...
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?


I saw an art film with one of those.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I imagine some homophobic men would chose to grab the spinning blades rather than the dildo to stop it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If the dildo raised the weight of the drone beyond .55 pounds, somebody could be getting a very large bill from the FAA, at the least.


There's a "cockpit" joke here somewhere but I lack the funding to properly develop it.
 
covalesj
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image 404x720]

Who knew?


Things I didn't know existed...dildocopters.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
keldaria:
You appear to have many pictures of this phenomenon ready to go...

I'm not judging, good for you knowing what you like and being proud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Honestly I feel like this is what healthy democracy looks like.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: GameSprocket: Flincher: Democrats are tyrants now? Not the Republican trailer trash that tried/still try to overthrow our government to put actual tyrants in place.


The stupid burns

It is a Sheriff race in New Mexico. The "Democrat" label may not mean much.

Almost.  He's a current sheriff who is running for the mayor of Albuquerque, while still clinging to the "Democratic" label from his sheriff campaigning.


How much you want to bet the good people of Albuquerque are dumb enough to fall for it again?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Honestly I feel like this is what healthy democracy looks like.


The only other country I've heard of this happening is Russia, so... maybe not
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: NM Volunteer: GameSprocket: Flincher: Democrats are tyrants now? Not the Republican trailer trash that tried/still try to overthrow our government to put actual tyrants in place.


The stupid burns

It is a Sheriff race in New Mexico. The "Democrat" label may not mean much.

Almost.  He's a current sheriff who is running for the mayor of Albuquerque, while still clinging to the "Democratic" label from his sheriff campaigning.

How much you want to bet the good people of Albuquerque are dumb enough to fall for it again?


It is quite unlikely.  Cops have been as much of an issue as crime over there, so they aren't going to elect a cop.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

keldaria: RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?

You appear to have many pictures of this phenomenon ready to go...

I'm not judging, good for you knowing what you like and being proud.


2 seconds on Google, homesz.

Not that it matters, really
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: odinsposse: Honestly I feel like this is what healthy democracy looks like.

The only other country I've heard of this happening is Russia, so... maybe not


A dildo drone is the language of the unheard.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lookup drone sex.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RasIanI: keldaria: RasIanI: Headso: aerodildomics

It appears to be a thing, apparently...

[Fark user image image 404x720]

Who knew?

You appear to have many pictures of this phenomenon ready to go...

I'm not judging, good for you knowing what you like and being proud.

2 seconds on Google, homesz.

Not that it matters, really


Aww she's bashful. Come on kitten, I won't tell anyone.
 
