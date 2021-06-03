 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Driver hits five parked cars and a fire hydrant, would have been a for sure DUI but he missed a fence   (1011now.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No video?

/kicks puppy
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: No video?

/kicks puppy


They're still adding MarioKart sound effects.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago Sonny Jurgenson was arrested for drunk driving in Alexandria.    The reporter asked him to comment on the statement by the police that he was driving eratically.   Sonny said he believed the words the officer used were "You missed the statue."
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so CSB:

About 25 years ago, my dad had an aneurysm break in his brain while driving. Caused him to slump and hit the accelerator. He went through someone's yard, going between their house and a car parked in the driveway, then across a 4 lane road, up an embankment, into someone's back yard, missing a huge tree by inches, and smashing that someone's deck. Police of course thought he was drunk at first, but he definitely wasn't. Finally figured out what happened when he was at the hospital.

/dad survived
//but had brain damage
///died a few years later, partially as a result of the aneurysm
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ouch.  Do they show on MRI scans?  My dad more or less woke up without any memory (had to be guided to the kitchen).  He's slowly getting better (but mom won't let him drive), and a MRI showed that he had a stroke, but long before the sudden disaster.

He's always been fairly confused (most guys are said to realize at 25 that their father was a lot smarter than they thought at 18.  I thought that when my dad retired [about that time] that he gave up thinking as well), but this is much worse.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ouch.  Do they show on MRI scans?  My dad more or less woke up without any memory (had to be guided to the kitchen).  He's slowly getting better (but mom won't let him drive), and a MRI showed that he had a stroke, but long before the sudden disaster.

He's always been fairly confused (most guys are said to realize at 25 that their father was a lot smarter than they thought at 18.  I thought that when my dad retired [about that time] that he gave up thinking as well), but this is much worse.


Man. Sorry to hear that. I hope he recovers. I did see x-rays that showed the bleeding, but don't remember MRIs.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Differently abled" car, you insensitive bastard.
 
