(Vox)   Reason 7: 'murica   (vox.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I got my two shots already. No real documentation. FML
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They don't seem to realize once a few states hit 50% everyone declared everything "back to normal" via the honor system.
 
thornhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red states being red states.

As always, they're so far behind in the race that they think they're actually winning.
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They want to save that sweet Covid for themselves. But they won't.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember all the anti seat belt people that died out of stubbornness?

Neither do I.

Nor are they missed.

History doesn't repeat as much as it rhymes
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reason 1: Lack of access, real or perceived

This is why I didn't get my shots right away. People I was talking to were driving 40 to 50 miles at stupid times of day to get their shots. I didn't want to waste that much time on a two second shot. One day I was looking online and realized some drugstores did vaccines. Looked at my local Walgreens and they were booked solid for a month. Remembered that there are lots of Walgreens in my area so I looked at the one less than five miles from my house. They had 19 slots open for shots the next day.

Both shots done locally.
 
