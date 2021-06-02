 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Old and busted: The Dream Police. New hotness: The Shoe Police (tag ain't for them)   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, High school, High school diploma, Graduation, John Butler, high school graduation, Footwear, Shoe, Mr. John  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 8:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shoe police, they live inside of my foot
The shoe police, they come off when I go to bed
The shoe police, they're coming to arrest me, oh no

You know that rule is cheap
And those idiots ain't nice
And when I graduate
I don't think I'll survive the walk, the walk
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One last chance to be an authoritarian jackhole to the Black kid. Literally the last minutes he is a student.

Name and shame this teacher.
 
Headso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Law and Order Shoe Victims Unit is my favorite show to watch in prison!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When your dreams die early in life, you become a school administrator.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My high school experience, in retrospect made me convinced that school administrators don't provide a living example of acting like an adult as much as meeting their immature students halfway on a maturity level.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
shoe police american dad
Youtube c6jfDQxMfN8
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not new. Shoe police was done like 25 years ago,
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People will fight like hell for their right to not wear a mask, to not get vaccinated, to say whatever they want to whomever they want, carry a f*cking gun, but when it comes to a kid's footwear, that's where authoritarianism is perfectly okay.

*eyeroll*
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
image search shows the shoes to be basic looking. they kind of look like sneakers but JFC you are going to stop a kid from walking for this BS ?

The last chance teachers can try and stick it to a kid. they have ZERO power after that 30 feet or so
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's the problem I have:

The school acknowledges the situation, and Stevie Crovetto, director of public information at St. Charles Parish Public Schools, said in a statement to CNN that they are looking to revise the graduation dress code.

"We appreciate this being brought to our attention so we can continue our work towards more inclusive and equitable practices. We applaud Mr. Butler for his kind gesture."

So, your response isn't to discipline the asshole school administrator that caused the problem, but to revise the dress code to "be more inclusive."????

This is yet another result of schools and their Zero Tolerance Policies. The administrator wasnt at fault; they were just following the rules that we now acknowledge were wrong and so we're going to fix the glitch by changing the rules. But the person is off the hook for being a martinet asshole because ZTPs require you only follow the rules and remove all common sense or good judgement from the situation.

Also, FWIW, here are the horribly offensive shoes that the kid had on:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kindms: image search shows the shoes to be basic looking. they kind of look like sneakers but JFC you are going to stop a kid from walking for this BS ?

The last chance teachers can try and stick it to a kid. they have ZERO power after that 30 feet or so


Regular google search shoes those sneakers cost around $500.

You can get cheap dress shoes from a Walmart for under $30.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: kindms: image search shows the shoes to be basic looking. they kind of look like sneakers but JFC you are going to stop a kid from walking for this BS ?

The last chance teachers can try and stick it to a kid. they have ZERO power after that 30 feet or so

Regular google search shoes those sneakers cost around $500.

You can get cheap dress shoes from a Walmart for under $30.


so. what people wear on their feet for a f-ing ceremony should not be something the school is involved with at all. the entire thing is stupid as hell
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wilt Chamberlain Easy Spirit Commercial - 1992
Youtube 5m4jKJd93lQ
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: kindms: image search shows the shoes to be basic looking. they kind of look like sneakers but JFC you are going to stop a kid from walking for this BS ?

The last chance teachers can try and stick it to a kid. they have ZERO power after that 30 feet or so

Regular google search shoes those sneakers cost around $500.

You can get cheap dress shoes from a Walmart for under $30.


The policy was "black dress shoes, no slippers, athletic shoes, or open toed shoes."

I know many people that would wear those $500 shoes with a $1500 suit to formal business meetings and be considered highly fashionable.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.