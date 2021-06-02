 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The Sackler family are a step closer to immunity from future opioid lawsuits   (npr.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that immunity would extend to dozens of family members, more than 160 financial trusts, and at least 170 companies, consultants and other entities associated with the Sacklers.

Ah, so instead of obvious Conspiracy and Criminal Negligence, they get God Mode.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: that immunity would extend to dozens of family members, more than 160 financial trusts, and at least 170 companies, consultants and other entities associated with the Sacklers.

Ah, so instead of obvious Conspiracy and Criminal Negligence, they get God Mode.


I have a baaaad feeling about this.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rich white people and their blood money matter
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There seems to be a need to see if they are immune from torches and pitchforks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rich white people getting away with something?

It must be a day ending in y.
 
alacrity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand.   You wanted the drugs and you got them.  Now what?  What's the problem?  Buyer's remorse?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Rich white people getting away with something?

It must be a day ending in y.


Haven't these people suffered enough in dealing with the criminal Justice system? We shouldn't drag them through the mud. They didn't do something heinous like smoke pot
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two dozen states still oppose the bankruptcy deal that's been negotiated largely behind closed doors. They argue it would improperly strip them of authority to sue members of the family for alleged wrongdoing.


Nothing in Chapter 11 strips you of your authority to charge anybody with a crime so you are still going to have that remedy.  You are a party to a civil case that is going to have some kind of product output from it. Some of that output may include for you, as a party to that case, things you don't like. That's how court cases work. If you don't like what might be coming down on this specific case, then withdraw from it. You then will not be bound by anything in it and can harrass (either properly or improperly) anybody you want.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then the murders began.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Consequences? Those are for the little people.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
