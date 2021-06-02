 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Two busted for stealing from school: Pop Tarts, cartons of milk, strawberry apple sauce, compound bows, cheese sticks and...hold on a second...strawberry apple sauce?   (wbtv.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Compound bow, Archery, Calcium, Bow, stolen items, Pasteurization, Primary school, Longbow  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby sheltered? Why is this green?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A pack of crackers stolen from the school had already been consumed.

So he's a cannibal too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is going to like jail.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those pop tarts were from the vending machine, that's like over $1000
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strawberry applesauce is pretty good, I'm not going to lie.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, there were certain snacks that the lunch ladies would offer occasionally, like those giant chocolate chip cookies or those sticky bun pastries.

Of course, we all knew where they stored them, so...their count/inventory of them may or may not have come back light a few cookies/sticky buns occasionally.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had strawberry applesauce and Roasted Garlic Triscuits for breakfast this morning.
 
alacrity
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Boojum2k: A pack of crackers stolen from the school had already been consumed.

So he's a cannibal too.

LOL that's funny.

When I was a little kid, we immigrated to the Southern USA from a small Asian country.  All through my school years the black kids would call me cracker.  I thought they were calling me a delicious toasted snack.  It wasn't until I was 32 years old that I found out that 'cracker' meant a whip totting slave driver.  So basically for over half my life I was a victim of horrendous racism and didn't even know it.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 425x212]
A pack of crackers stolen from the school had already been consumed.

So he's a cannibal too.


As a Southern man, I take offense at the term "pack of crackers."

The correct collective should be " an insurrection of crackers."
 
Walosi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Subby doesn't have kids.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snowybunting: I had strawberry applesauce and Roasted Garlic Triscuits for breakfast this morning.


Seems balanced
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 425x212]
A pack of crackers stolen from the school had already been consumed.

So he's a cannibal too.


When the meth is good...
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Strawberry applesauce is pretty good, I'm not going to lie.


It sounds pretty decent.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: LowbrowDeluxe: Strawberry applesauce is pretty good, I'm not going to lie.

It sounds pretty decent.


It is - been pretty common in the applesauce aisle for a while.  Started out as a kid thing, but everybody kinda liked it so now it's a lot more readily available.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby is gonna have a stroke when they find out all the crazy things that gets put into yogurt. Strawberry AND banana at the same time!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walosi: I'm guessing Subby doesn't have kids.


I have kids. I never thought I would ever see those words in that combination. Have never seen or even heard of such a product.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought "cracker" was our word.  That guy in the restaurant should have ordered captain's wafers or hardtack.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: Investigators...located Hamrick and almost all of the items stolen from the school during a canvass of area residences.

So some poptarts go missing from the school and they just start searching evey house nearby till they find them?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.