 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   They were making a list. And checking it twice. City decides who's naughty or nice. Palm Coast City voters are pissed   (mynews13.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Local government in the United States, City council, impending city manager vacancy, Termination of employment, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Heads of settlement, resignation of City Manager Matthew Morton, Daytona Beach News-Journal  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 2:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Naughty list? I didn't know towns had such a thing.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Naughty list? I didn't know towns had such a thing.


I did know there was a town that didn't.

Starts with building a list of troubled students to single out for police harassment, so if they weren't in the track to prison before they sure are now. Funny how people end up homeless when the cops come to their jobs to order their employees fire them because they're trouble. Self-fulfilling prophecy and all.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's an outrage and I'm going complain to the township manager about how I feel being on a list of people who make excessive complaints to the township manager.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"the list, which reportedly held 33 entries, including one resident accused of throwing a spear-like object at an occupied city truck"

Old city council:Instead of prosecuting said nutjob for however many charges throwing a spear at someone should draw let's make a list so ... So we don't have to talk to them?

New city council: Instead of ..... Let's just actually do nothing.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I strongly approve of Subby's out of season weaponization of an Xmas song.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.