 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   English road left looking like a 'horror film' after tomato puree spillage   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Tomato sauce, Truck, Tomato, Tomato pure, Tomato paste, 23-mile stretch of road, English-language films, Motorway  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 11:28 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is probably a good thing for the state of English food.  Wouldn't want it to get too spicy from all those tomatoes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I heard people were spreading food all over their countertops but this has gotten out of hand.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bloody hell
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better the Red Road than the Dirt Trail.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the_shining_elevator_scene.jpg says "life imitates art"
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoulda had a V8
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The driver was probably running behind and needed to ketchup.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Knows all about British horror films

images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A horror film? Only if you're a tomato.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.