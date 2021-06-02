 Skip to content
(NYPost)   News: Florida Man takes son on a "drive-by" w/his paintball gun. Fark: Residents think it's a real drive-by and fire back with live rounds. Florida: Dad accidentally ran over son after being shot   (nypost.com) divider line
    Miami, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Michael Williams, Hurricane Andrew, The Miami Herald, 10-year-old Miami boy, Bodily harm, paintball gun  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked it took until this year for something like this to happen.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 26 year old with a 10 year old son likely hasn't made the best life choices. Kudos for not going to prison before this and being involved in his kid's life.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remind me about how everyone needs a gun and responsible gun owners?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a repeat from the other day? The basics are similar but boy are there a lot more details.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought oh no any way was cut and pasted and ready to go but I don't even care enough to go find it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he's this year's frontrunner for Father of the Year!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop the charges if he agrees to a vasectomy.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is such a thing as felony stupid...
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Facepalm]
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sounds like he's this year's frontrunner for Father of the Year!


So close to being a Darwin Award nominee unfortunately
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Florida, this qualifies as a Cub Scout Jamboree.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I swear I saw this story yesterday.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is Matt Gaetz the father's representative?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A well-regulated militia...
 
don't understand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yay, Florida!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hopefully the kid has learned his lesson.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Remind me about how everyone needs a gun and responsible gun owners?


You know...you are correct. They needed some sort of radioactive alligator launcher!

/ the alligators are radioactive
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SECOND AMENDMENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN​NNNNTZS
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Son, you're growing up, and before long, you'll be a teenager doing your own drive by shootings.  Lets go out and practice so you'll know how it's done, I'll teach you the tricks".

/I feel confident that both are going to spend the majority of their life in jail
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Other than Florida being Floriduh, as usual, I'm not sure what to say.  Some shootings are farkable, but I'm on the fence here.

Ah Fark.  The kid lived. And he's only 6 years away from making his own Daddy a 32 year old Grandpa. That's funny, right?  Right?  Right?

Maybe.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: Remind me about how everyone needs a gun and responsible gun owners?

You know...you are correct. They needed some sort of radioactive alligator launcher!

/ the alligators are radioactive


What do they broadcast? And are we talking AM, FM or HAM?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm shocked it took until this year for something like this to happen.


This might be the first time it made the news, but no way this is the first time that happened in Florida.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The genes are bad.  Have the "state" of floriduh decertified, and all the "people" sterilized after collecting their gametes just in case they are not of the maga and not of the floriduh.  It is the only way to keep the rest of us safe from the bad genes of floriduh.  Of course, this should all be due to an EO or law passed by congress, not vigialteeism.
 
