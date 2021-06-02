 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   FDA says to not eat cicadas if you have a seafood allergy. Advisory is six words too long   (nbcnews.com) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Food allergy, Immune system, Asthma, Food, Brood X cicadas, recent report, Allergy, major food allergens  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you. It's a free country!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrimp, lobster, crab, cicada, cockroach, etc. All bugs. Some just live underwater.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they all taste amazing.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not eat cicadas if you are allergic to cicadas.
On the other hand, you won't get a chance to taste this brood for another 17 years.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicadas are too squishy. It's all goo, surrounded by crunch.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: Shrimp, lobster, crab, cicada, cockroach, etc. All bugs. Some just live underwater.


Except Horseshoe crabs. They have the key of life coursing through their veins:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgQZW​S​lLBnA
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to keep all the cicadas for themselves. Shellfish jerks.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I watched a YouTube of Brianna Keiler of CNN munch on one a couple days ago.  I could probably eat one if I wanted to.  I don't want to.  That crunch.. yikes
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I always say cicadas are like the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue them, boil them, broil them, bake them, saute them. Dey's uh, cicada-kabobs, cicada creole, cicada gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple cicadas, lemon cicadas, coconut cicadas, pepper cicadas, cicada soup, cicada stew, cicada salad, cicadas  and potatoes, cicada burger, cicada sandwich. That- that's about it.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I watched a YouTube of Brianna Keiler of CNN munch on one a couple days ago.  I could probably eat one if I wanted to.  I don't want to.  That crunch.. yikes


Brianna Keiler is hot.  Was she even hotter with bug antenna and legs hanging out of her mouth?
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the chicken of the tree.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: It's the chicken of the tree.


No one calls it "chicken of the tree".
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: morg: It's the chicken of the tree.

No one calls it "chicken of the tree".


Yard crawdads.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Shrimp, lobster, crab, cicada, cockroach, etc. All bugs. Some just live underwater.


But only lobster sticks to magnet.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Shrimp, lobster, crab, cicada, cockroach, etc. All bugs. Some just live underwater.


I've never tasted one, but I imagine them tasting like shrimp.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FDA says to eat cicadas seafood?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Cicadas are too squishy. It's all goo, surrounded by crunch.


Steam them in beer, then eat them with butter and Old Bay.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

morg: It's the chicken of the tree.


That's Florida iguanas.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baron von doodle: Shrimp, lobster, crab, cicada, cockroach, etc. All bugs. Some just live underwater.


THIS. But the ones that live in water sure are delicious.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spartapuss: morg: It's the chicken of the tree.

No one calls it "chicken of the tree".


It's a regional dialect.
 
