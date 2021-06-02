 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Side effects of Farkitol includes vomiting, santorum, anniversaries of missing coed white girls, and dry mouth. If these symptoms persist or become worse, please see your local Farker for memes   (wthr.com) divider line
8
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
View Full Size

Side effects may include...
Abdominal Migration
Abdominal Salad Shooters
ADHDEAD
An Inability to Breathe on Weekends
Ankle Bearding
Aortal Collapse
Arby's Mouth
Argyle Pattern Baldness
Armpit Homunculus
Autonomous Nipple Syndrome
Bad Humors
Bearded Thalamus
Bone Sporking
Braintooth
Brainwhistle
Capillary Yogurt
Carcassing
Chinese Firebones
DIS, or Dissolving Intestine Syndrome
Dry Mouth
Eye Curdling
Eyearrhea
Eyesplosions
Facial Corkboarding
Fallopian Tapeworm
Flunamis
Genital Migration
Gopherism
Grover Nordquist Syndrome
Hair Swelling
Hairy Uvula
Honey Nut Areolas
Honus Wagner's Disease
Hungry Hungry Hipbones
Increased Appetite
Increased Risk of Vampire Attack
Ingrown Testicle
Involuntary Blowhole
Involuntary Narnia Adventures
Jimmy Crack Corns
Knee Transference
Lactose Addiction
Late Onset Albinoism
Lou Ferrignose
Lungfire
Lungquake
Massive Weight Gain
Mild Hulkism
Mild Kidney Explosions
Mind of Mencia
Minor Heart Explosions
Monkeylung
Multibrow
Nostril Inversion
Outgrown Testicle
Permanent Blindness
Phantom Hand Syndrome
Pituitary Ferns
Precocious Kidney
Prolonged Erections - But Not Where You'd Hope
Puckerlung
Pulmonary Weevils
R.E.O. Speedlung
Rage
Rectal Buffalo Wings
Rectal Dyslexia
Rectal Frosting
Rectal Hallucinations
Re-Emergence of the Umbilical Cord
Restless Arm Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Torso Syndrome
Rocky Mountain Oysterism
Runaway Gums
Scrappy Dooism
Scrotal Bassoon
Scruffula
Severe Weight Loss
Siamese Nipples
Skeletal Xylophoning
Spaghetti Ovaries
Speaking In Tongues
Spontaneous and Uncontrollable Gum Growth
Spontaneous Gypsy Scarf
Spontaneous Harper's Subscription
Spontaneous Mertail
Spontaneous Pregnancy
Steven Tyler Lip
Subcutaneous Funyuns
Tennis Scrotum
Teriyaki Lung
Testicular Cranberrying
Testicular Myopia
Testicular Testicularization
Thoracic Geysers
Tracheal Meerkat Colonies
Transsexual Kidneys
Urethral Knotting
Vein Seizures
Ventricular Funk
Verizon Guy Syndrome
Vivid Dreams of Self-Cannibalization
Warlock Hump
Whatever Happens When You Drink Rocket Fuel
X-Ray Hearing
Yellowstone National Bladder

/got nuthin'
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what your point is, Subby.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Almost zero chance that she's alive right now, so maybe put the case on the back burner like they would if she was less white, blonde, and pretty. I feel for her family, but those resources could be utilized to find people who might still be breathing
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ooooooh fark. Drew? 
View Full Size
 
shabu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would be proud to have a family that was so relentless in investigating my disappearance. My kids would probably be smart enought to assume death by  bad idea.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has unending parental grief ever been as funny as this!?  Nice job, stubby!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shes probably one of Epstein"s victims.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Severe chronic TDS...

...I keed keed Jeeeezus God settle down!
 
