(CNBC)   California, Maryland, Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire --- blue states doing the heavy lifting once again   (cnbc.com) divider line
    United States, U.S. state, seven-day average of daily U.S. infections, Massachusetts, Vaccination, latest trend, state of the vaccination campaign, Prevention data  
posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 10:03 PM



Fingerware Error
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Governors, Douglas, Sununu, and Baker would like subby to know he Blue it.
 
thorpe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Governors, Douglas, Sununu, and Baker would like subby to know he Blue it.


All 12 went for Biden: https://www.archives.gov/electoral-co​l​lege/2020
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: All 12 went for Biden:


This is true. But NH reelected Sununu and gave Republicans majorities in both houses while reelecting Dems to go to DC and Biden. Looks purple to me.
 
enry
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Governors, Douglas, Sununu, and Baker would like subby to know he Blue it.


Baker's rollout was horrid.  Started using local hospitals for distribution and then abruptly stopped.  The web site wasn't usable by anyone, let alone the seniors that needed the vaccine first.  The high vaccination rate is in spite of him, not because of him.  He's otherwise handled the pandemic way better than other governors so there's that, which is nice.
 
thorpe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: thorpe: All 12 went for Biden:

This is true. But NH reelected Sununu and gave Republicans majorities in both houses while reelecting Dems to go to DC and Biden. Looks purple to me.


How do the other 11 states look?
Any red states doing the heavy lifting so far?
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Baker's rollout was horrid.


Sununu wasn't great, but better than average. Vermont seems to be tops in handling the pandemic all the way. But that's not all the governor.
Doctors: Governor please ask the citizens to wear masks.
Governor: Please wear masks.
People: We heard the doctors and we already are.
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: How do the other 11 states look?
Any red states doing the heavy lifting so far?


I only follow NH and neighboring states closely. You can look at worldometers cases/population and get an idea of the percentage of trumpsuckers in each state. My only point is that a Vermont Republican governor is not someone who could win Florida. NH's governor is maybe a little to the right of Vermont's, but he mostly followed the science on covid.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As in everything. America is 2 different countries.

I'll go in record again as saying that in my lifetime, California secedes

/38 in October
 
xanadian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...Maine...blue states doing the heavy lifting

OH GOD SUBBY NOW YOU DID IT

County Boys are GONNA RIOT....
 
xanadian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: thorpe: All 12 went for Biden:

This is true. But NH reelected Sununu and gave Republicans majorities in both houses while reelecting Dems to go to DC and Biden. Looks purple to me.


Northeastern Republicans are ...uh... a different breed.

Well...they USED to be.  Maybe not so much lately.  :-/

/especially a lot of the local yokels here... :(
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: ...Maine...blue states doing the heavy lifting

OH GOD SUBBY NOW YOU DID IT

County Boys are GONNA RIOT....


At least you don't have LePage as governor any more.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: xanadian: ...Maine...blue states doing the heavy lifting

OH GOD SUBBY NOW YOU DID IT

County Boys are GONNA RIOT....

At least you don't have LePage as governor any more.


LePage serves as the poster child for everything wrong with winner takes all electoral systems
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xanadian: Northeastern Republicans are ...uh... a different breed.

Well...they USED to be. Maybe not so much lately. :-/

/especially a lot of the local yokels here... :(


Yup. There are still old school Republicans here mixed with the trumpsuckers.
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: LePage serves as the poster child for everything wrong with winner takes all electoral systems


He's also a warning for what can happen with 3 parties in such a system. I'm counting the Maine independents as a party whether they call themselves one or not.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Go white people states!!
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Go white people states!!


Oregon ain't on the list
I am disappoint
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Go white people states!!


Also
That's just stupid
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Go white people states!!


I first heard the term "BIPOC" when Vermont started an intense campaign to make sure people who aren't pale got vaccinated.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Our county has a fully vaccinated rate (age 12+) of over 50% and a first dose rate of over 70%. We're getting there.

We're hoping that by July 4 that we'll be over 70% vaccinated, which doesn't seem terribly far fetched if we're just waiting for people to get their second doses.

What bothers me is that there are 30% of people still out there who are refusing the shot. But if 70% is reached, they may not be significant vectors anymore. So to those people, you're farking welcome, assholes.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: NH's governor is maybe a little to the right of Vermont's, but he mostly followed the science on covid.


He's an engineer from MIT and went to a science magnet high school, so means not a total Republican chump on science. (He's been a climate denier but seems to have softened a bit on that recently, maybe seeing where the renewable energy winds are blowing...)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We could get the red state numbers up if only Biden would use the military to forcefully vaccinate the maga chuds or pacify the resistance with tanks, snipers, brown noise weapons, and A10s firing depleted uranium rounds.  Then, restrict breeding of the maga and make the red states blue through attrition.  Have breeding permits become "may issue" and then only issue breeding permits to good people loyal to the party.

problem solved.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tell the Reds that there's a few molecules of Baby Jeebus in every dose. The body of Christ and all that. Oughta do it.
 
Fingerware Error
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: (He's been a climate denier but seems to have softened a bit on that recently, maybe seeing where the renewable energy winds are blowing...)


We have to import all of our fossil fuels as as far as I know, and windmills and solar panels are sprouting all over NH.
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty much always do. Filthy right wingers come in and shiat up the place and wipe their dick on the curtains and good lefties have to come pick up the pieces, fix all the shiat the reprobate right broke and then look to America's future like decent human beings should. This has been true as long as left and right has been a thing in America.

Look at them now, killed over 600k Americans with their Q derp and their maskless plague ratting. Thank Bilbo we have a decent human being in charge of things.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neongoats: Look at them now, killed over 600k Americans with their Q derp and their maskless plague ratting. Thank Bilbo we have a decent human being in charge of things.


Still refusing to vaccinate or even accept sane candidates as their political representatives, still wallowing in hate propaganda, still looking to overthrow the government to replace it with a white 'Christian' fascist nationalist dictatorship.

The 'guy in charge' has half the country with their arms wrapped around his ankles trying to stop him from doing anything long enough to try another coup.
 
