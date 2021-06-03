 Skip to content
 
(KTVU Bay Area News)   One year ago: police forced to teargas a youth march because of molotov cocktails thrown at police. Today: OMG you guys this is so embarrassing but   (ktvu.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm starting to think there might be a bad apple or two in these police departments
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: I'm starting to think there might be a bad apple or two in these police departments


I'm thinking not every cucumber in the pickle barrel is sweet and fresh
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: I'm starting to think there might be a bad apple or two in these police departments


I'm deeply concerned that there may be a good apple in the wrong job
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think the fish rots from the head down.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'll do better," he promised.

Nah. You won't.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that they get to simply wave an apology, slap some wrists, and walk away?

If we hurled tear gas at cops, then lied about how we only did it in self-defense because the cops threw Molotov cocktails at us, we'd all be in goddamned prison.

Qualified immunity must end.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Armstrong admitted that there was no evidence of Molotov cocktails being thrown at police headquarters just before curfew that evening, as he first had told the public."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Why is it that they get to simply wave an apology, slap some wrists, and walk away?

If we hurled tear gas at cops, then lied about how we only did it in self-defense because the cops threw Molotov cocktails at us, we'd all be in goddamned prison.

Qualified immunity must end.


Why don't we just extend qualified immunity to other jobs? Oh, that said to MILLIgrams of ativan, not GRAMS. Well, my bad. I can't be expected to have to worry about doing my job properly in case there's like an emergency or something. I have to be able to know I can completely fark up and jab you in the eyeball with this tetanus booster and still have a job tomorrow.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to speak to the manager.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rachel Lederman, a civil rights attorney who helped write Oakland's tear gas policy more than a decade ago, said that she thought it was nice that the chief acknowledged that June 1st was a failure for OPD but he is minimizing some important facts."

She said many of the changes he's proposing have already been written into policy."

We promise to do the things we already promised we were doing.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "Rachel Lederman, a civil rights attorney who helped write Oakland's tear gas policy more than a decade ago, said that she thought it was nice that the chief acknowledged that June 1st was a failure for OPD but he is minimizing some important facts."

She said many of the changes he's proposing have already been written into policy."

We promise to do the things we already promised we were doing.


Come on who reads the work policy??
The only time anyone reads that is to find an excuse to keep their job
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops always lie.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patcarew: I want to speak to the manager.


Live
Laugh
Protest the status quo
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  With punishments ranging from written reprimands to paid suspensions.

That'll teach 'em.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
33 disciplinary actions? Is that like removing one star after their name on the chalkboard?
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

anuran: weddingsinger: I'm starting to think there might be a bad apple or two in these police departments

I'm thinking not every cucumber in the pickle barrel is sweet and fresh


I'm starting to think every tomato in the barrel isn't firm and juicy...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: "We'll do better," he promised.

Nah. You won't.


Nobody was fired. So... Yeah.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: FormlessOne: Why is it that they get to simply wave an apology, slap some wrists, and walk away?

If we hurled tear gas at cops, then lied about how we only did it in self-defense because the cops threw Molotov cocktails at us, we'd all be in goddamned prison.

Qualified immunity must end.

Why don't we just extend qualified immunity to other jobs? Oh, that said to MILLIgrams of ativan, not GRAMS. Well, my bad. I can't be expected to have to worry about doing my job properly in case there's like an emergency or something. I have to be able to know I can completely fark up and jab you in the eyeball with this tetanus booster and still have a job tomorrow.


Yup. Most ppl with super-responsible jobs have higher legal standards to meet, not lower.

Medical, legal, accounting, etc. Even stock brokers are held to a higher standard than regular jobs. Meanwhile, cops get special excuses.
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kendelrio: anuran: I'm thinking not every cucumber in the pickle barrel is sweet and fresh

I'm starting to think every tomato in the barrel isn't firm and juicy...



says you  both



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maktaka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So they've been lying about teargassing unarmed protestors, including seniors and children, for the past year, and nonetheless consider every single officer involved, every single one, still trustworthy to employ violence against civilians in the future.

How many digits are there on the counter that tracks examples of why All Cops Are Bastards? I feel like we must be up to at least six figures to list out of their bastardry.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: "We'll do better," he promised.

Nah. You won't.


I think he meant at assaulting people
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And Jennifer Li, a protester who got struck by a stun grenade that perforated her eardrum said - "WHAT!?".
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: StaleCoffee: "We'll do better," he promised.

Nah. You won't.

I think he meant at assaulting people


I think he meant at not getting caught.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From the headline:
"he also announced that he has issued more than 33 disciplinary actions to officers for using tear gas, in violation of department and city policy."

So I'm to understand they brought the tear gas from home or what?!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Police: "We are the thin blue line between order and chaos"

Also police: "GRENAAAAAADE!!!!!"

kdpproductfacts.comView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the Chief disciplined officers up to and including the rank of Deputy Chief for something more than two dozen of them did; and he's still Chief why? If he knew about it, why wasn't he disciplined by the Mayor. If he didn't know about it, then why wasn't he disciplined by the Mayor for not knowing about it?

If it was that egregious, if that many people got disciplined for it, if it went that high up the chain of command, the failure ultimately rests with him.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: So the Chief disciplined officers up to and including the rank of Deputy Chief for something more than two dozen of them did; and he's still Chief why? If he knew about it, why wasn't he disciplined by the Mayor. If he didn't know about it, then why wasn't he disciplined by the Mayor for not knowing about it?

If it was that egregious, if that many people got disciplined for it, if it went that high up the chain of command, the failure ultimately rests with him.


Well shiat, I missed the part where he was a Deputy Chief at the time. Ugh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: weddingsinger: I'm starting to think there might be a bad apple or two in these police departments

I'm thinking not every cucumber in the pickle barrel is sweet and fresh


I'm starting to think that every pig in the pen might not be succulent.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So a Law Enforcement™ entity lied just like a Major Corporation™? It's almost like they're very similar in their workflow.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: StaleCoffee: "We'll do better," he promised.

Nah. You won't.

I think he meant at assaulting people


Next time they will make sure one of the plan-clothed cops planted within the protestors remembers to throw something dangerous.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We have similar terrifying police interactions in Toronto as well....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
