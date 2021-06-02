 Skip to content
(NPR) Italian artist sells "invisible" sculpture for $18,000 smashing pre-sale estimates of $3,000-$6,000 for the non-existent work
27
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The kids went wild, the kids went nuts
Rolling stone gave us a five-star review said we played with guts
We're scorin' chicks, takin' drugs
Then we got asked to play MTV unplugged
You should have seen it
We went right out there and refused to do acoustical versions of the
Electrical songs we had refused to record in the first place
Then we smashed our shiat
Well we blew 'em away at the Grammy's show
By refusing to play and refusing to go
And then just when we thought fame would last forever
Along come this band that wasn't even together
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This makes me feel like I should somehow be able to make a few Gs off of NFTs. I mean, c'mon, "The sculpture only exists in your mind?" Your median Farker is more creative than that when making a throw-away joke about the actresses, positions, condiments, and feelings of shame and regret involved his or her dream 3-way than this particular art exhibit/scam.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Italian artists have done way better than that before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the Real question is, how do they know it's the original and not a clever forgery?
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems the real art is the con.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jokes on him, I just stole it!
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
laughs in John Cage
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have stolen this work of art and am holding it for ransom for $13,000
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the NFT of it
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously Trump supporters.
The stoopidest people on planet Earth.

/ Qanon, Stop the Steal, The Earth is flat, tacos are illegal immigrants.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I could trick out some imaginary prostitutes? They only exist in my mind but I'll tell you what they look like.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has always been obvious but that is some straight up money laundering.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dryad: I want the NFT of it


I'll sell it to you for a TF membership.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great. That should help societal view of artistic expression in culture - make it the equivalent of bitcoin
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Knowing Italian engineering, it'll become visible in a few hours, probably stranding you while out of town.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bubblenomics.

All that freshly printed money gotta get into the economy somehow. From the ECB to the buyer to the artist to the masseuse, barista, deli worker, barber, etc.

Interesting.

// still interesting if it's a con, but between 1001 flavors of crypto and NFTs, it's hard to say
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Emperor has New Art.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Calvin did this already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another thread on this?

We get it, dude. There is no God ("I AM"). Been a long time since saying that was edgy.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Article sucks , didn't even have a photo of it ..
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And yet, there's still more substance there than an NFT...
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Been done before, was a scam then too.
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddes​i​gn/jonathanjonesblog/2014/sep/30/invis​ible-art-hoax-lana-newstrom-cbc
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I wonder if I could trick out some imaginary prostitutes? They only exist in my mind but I'll tell you what they look like.


yes, you could.  lots of people do that- it's a genre of literature called erotica.  but lots of people do that, so getting anyone to pay for it, is itself the *trick*.  i know-  mind blown, am i right?  hey that could be your first title! you're on your way!
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe the real art is the friendships we make with others who fell for the same scheme.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why modern art is bad, and expensive:

Hire an artist (painter, sculptor, whatever) to create a "work of art." Pay them 8K.
Have it appraised for 50K.
Donate it to a museum and write it off on your taxes.

If you're in the 30% bracket, that's a net gain of 7K for the five minutes it took you to write the check and, later, to arrange the donation and have the museum pick it up. Also, you get your name on the "Platinum Donors" list by the door.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiat like this has been my dream since I was a kid and saw that dumb shiat like a line or circle on oversized canvas could be sold for millions to rich white people.

Hell, I'd let my dog run his ass along a blank canvas and tell people it represents the duality of man. That'll sell
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I amuse/annoy my friends when I am in museums because I send photos of amusing paintings and ugly medieval babies    ...and me losing my sh*t at the literal trash in modern art exhibits.

/I am an artist myself, so I consider it justifiable to pitch a hissy fit at a long dried-up moldy orange set in a pile of concrete, wood, and what used to be ice cream.
//my hissy fit is performance art
///three slashies for the old lady who joined me in my hissy fit at wads of crumpled notebook paper in an exhibit.
 
