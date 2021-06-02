 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   "Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work." - Stephen King. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, sitting around and waiting edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much writing progress to report, as is, uh, often the case, although I did get the seed of an idea going that I like. Which is at least something, considering I've been crunching at my day job for weeks.  On the bright side, it was decided that I'm taking a week off in the near future solely as a writing break, so hopefully I'll get something done then.  In other good news, today marks two weeks past my second Covid-19 shot, so I'll be able to frolic out in the open mask-free, insofar as a middle-aged dude in suburbia frolics anywhere.

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We're definitely in the doldrums of summer, and submissions have slowed down. This is pretty normal-we expect to see submissions pick back up as we get closer to the deadline (July 31 of this year! It's coming!) but even so, if you have that great idea that you want to share with the world, send it in!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK GRRM. Whatcha doing eh?
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Removing all the clutter and noise from my life, downsizing to a one-bedroom, or possibly studio apartment.  Hopefully, that will do the trick to restart my writing career.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stephen King and Anthony Trollope would have gotten along swell.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm working on my D&D campaign. Does that count?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God I have gotten nothing done all week. But a depression spell mixed with this horrible cold has killed my productivity. On the bright side, I haven't eaten as much so I might be down a pound! Woo!
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
William Faulkner said, "I only write when I am inspired.  Fortunately, I am inspired every morning at 9:00."
 
