(Twitter)   A black valedictorian and salutatorian in Mississippi? That's a whitening   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm not saying there aren't some good ones...." -- 12 Angry Men
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WPHS:  White People High School

Love the note about "a decision made hours before graduation ceremony, a move that... the school has never done before."

So they have always only ever had 2 and suddenly tried to make it 4 with a bullsh*t excuse and.... can't wait to see the internal emails about this one.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the actual FARK!?!  Someone dig up Billy T Sherman, these rebs haven't learned a gotdamned thing!!!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putting just two black females on that stage would have granted them license to get all uppity and start eating crackers. Can't have that.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm assuming a QPA is only worth 3/5ths of a GPA...

/What racist sh*tbags
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When we lived in Alabama, we could take pride in two things. The Tide and NOT being Mississippi.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be interesting to see the QPA/GPA's of the valedictorians and salutatorians for the last 10 years.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White people need to stop being so lazy.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF is QPA?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTF is QPA?


A lame excuse to not have only two black teens on stage, clearly.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But there's no systemic racism in this country, no siree.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think what happened was, the school used qpa as the metric for valedictorian. I assume it is not solely on marks. Like attendance and community spirit. The 2 students with the highest GPA found out about it and their parents made a stink. So boom, you have 2 valedictorians and 2 salutatorians. It isn't necessarily racist, just a stupid way of marking points
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not a new problem, but this is the first time I'm hearing about it in this particular arrangement.

The problem is that high schools today tend to have different tracks for (1) remedial students; (2) mainline students; and (3) advanced placement students.  The problem is, students in each of those different tracks are still graded A-F.  And that might seem unfair to advanced placement students who take more difficult classes with higher competition as a matter of design, when they're compared against mainline students who get the same scores in less rigorous classes.  So the traditional solution has been to give those AP students an extra grade point for taking the more difficult class.  So if an A would ordinarily be a 4.0, then you instead get a 5.0.  This is not new.  In the 90s, my high school GPA was somewhere around a 4.3 out of 4.0, and I didn't place anywhere near the high-achievers who tended to get 4.8 - 4.9.

The traditional problem with this is that it encourages high-achieving students to min-max their GPA (which this school calls its QPA).  If you max out your AP classes, and take no non-AP classes, then you can get a higher point average than other students who might be just as high achieving, but who might have taken classes with no AP equivalent, like arts, drama and music classes.  That was about 20% of my own problem in high school, being a musician, with the other 80% of the problem being that I was an asshole.

To stress: this is not a new problem.  Schools have struggled with it since the late 80s, early 90s.  Typically, the people who score the highest in the most AP courses tend to high achievers overall, so you often don't see a conflict.  But invariably, you'll eventually end up with a situation where you've got a kid who takes all mainline or remedial classes, and aces absolutely everything, but who ends up with a lower average than a kid who get some B-grades, but does so in AP classes.  There is zero excuse for there to be any ambiguity in this in 2021.  You either credit the AP classes or you don't, and you say it clearly.  Where it isn't clear, schools almost always give the recognition to the AP kids, because you gave them the extra point for a reason, and that reason should matter.

The problem here is that the AP kids were the black girls.  And the people who got a higher straight-grade, with a less rigorous class load, were the white kids.  So it looks like the school invented a distinction where one didn't previously exist, so that the white mainline students didn't appear less prestigious than the black AP students.  If the roles were reversed, I guarantee it never would have been an issue. The white AP students would be val/sal, and the black students would get a high-achieving tassel and be told to deal with it.  That's how it almost always works.  Alternatively, my school abandoned val/sal entirely in the mid-80s to avoid that exact problem.  You got an AP-weighted GPA and a class rank, but there were no special titles. And if a college wanted an unweighted GPA you had to calculate it yourself based on your own transcript and there was no basis for comparison, because it shouldn't be/wasn't possible to do an apples-to-apples comparison between mainline and AP kids.  That's better, even if it isn't perfect.  But, the school walked into a mess of their own making here, and I have no sympathy for them.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTF is QPA?


I had to look it up because I'd never heard of it but it's a slightly different way to calculate GPA in that it gives greater "weight" to more advanced classes.

So, for example, if someone gets straight As in all their classes, but all their classes are easy or low level classes, it doesn't beat someone who takes more challenging classes but gets an occasional B.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nuuu: This is not a new problem, but this is the first time I'm hearing about it in this particular arrangement.

The problem is that high schools today tend to have different tracks for (1) remedial students; (2) mainline students; and (3) advanced placement students.  The problem is, students in each of those different tracks are still graded A-F.  And that might seem unfair to advanced placement students who take more difficult classes with higher competition as a matter of design, when they're compared against mainline students who get the same scores in less rigorous classes.  So the traditional solution has been to give those AP students an extra grade point for taking the more difficult class.  So if an A would ordinarily be a 4.0, then you instead get a 5.0.  This is not new.  In the 90s, my high school GPA was somewhere around a 4.3 out of 4.0, and I didn't place anywhere near the high-achievers who tended to get 4.8 - 4.9.

The traditional problem with this is that it encourages high-achieving students to min-max their GPA (which this school calls its QPA).  If you max out your AP classes, and take no non-AP classes, then you can get a higher point average than other students who might be just as high achieving, but who might have taken classes with no AP equivalent, like arts, drama and music classes.  That was about 20% of my own problem in high school, being a musician, with the other 80% of the problem being that I was an asshole.

To stress: this is not a new problem.  Schools have struggled with it since the late 80s, early 90s.  Typically, the people who score the highest in the most AP courses tend to high achievers overall, so you often don't see a conflict.  But invariably, you'll eventually end up with a situation where you've got a kid who takes all mainline or remedial classes, and aces absolutely everything, but who ends up with a lower average than a kid who get some B-grades, but does so in AP classes.  There is zero excuse for there to be any ambiguity in this in 2021.  You either credit the AP classes or you don't, and you say it clearly.  Where it isn't clear, schools almost always give the recognition to the AP kids, because you gave them the extra point for a reason, and that reason should matter.

The problem here is that the AP kids were the black girls.  And the people who got a higher straight-grade, with a less rigorous class load, were the white kids.  So it looks like the school invented a distinction where one didn't previously exist, so that the white mainline students didn't appear less prestigious than the black AP students.  If the roles were reversed, I guarantee it never would have been an issue. The white AP students would be val/sal, and the black students would get a high-achieving tassel and be told to deal with it.  That's how it almost always works.  Alternatively, my school abandoned val/sal entirely in the mid-80s to avoid that exact problem.  You got an AP-weighted GPA and a class rank, but there were no special titles. And if a college wanted an unweighted GPA you had to calculate it yourself based on your own transcript and there was no basis for comparison, because it shouldn't be/wasn't possible to do an apples-to-apples comparison between mainline and AP kids.  That's better, even if it isn't perfect.  But, the school walked into a mess of their own making here, and I have no sympathy for them.


You pretty much said it all.  My high school also used the adjusted GPA model, and not only were AP classes given greater weight, but non strictly academic classes like sports or band were weighted lower than say your "average" English or math class. But it was all above board and anyone who cared knew the system.  Acknowledging the "flat GPA" white students along with the adjusted GPA black students is ridiculous and racist as hell.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember this shiat in my own school... minus the racism, I mean.

Someone went back and another person's GPA (from salutatorian to co-valedictorian) and a couple of people/parents FLIPPED OUT about it, because it meant two more people would be on stage and God forbid one of them (ie: me) could deliver something other than a tone-deaf bland recital of "yay school and go team yeah go class."

Actually it was more about "why should SHE get to be with us" bullshiat involving someone else... which was pathetic.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't let the Negroes get uppity.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is QPA?


It's like GPA, only calculated by measuring the amount of adrenachrome a student harvests from babies with their Jewish space lasers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
QPAs are used for Republican students.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Jim, what do mean BOTH the valedictorian and salutatorian areblack?

Jim, this is gonna take some fixin'."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This story is bullshiat. There is no way anyone in MS has been to high school.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I think what happened was, the school used qpa as the metric for valedictorian. I assume it is not solely on marks. Like attendance and community spirit. The 2 students with the highest GPA found out about it and their parents made a stink. So boom, you have 2 valedictorians and 2 salutatorians. It isn't necessarily racist, just a stupid way of marking points


Bullshait
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: IgG4: WTF is QPA?

A lame excuse to not have only two black teens on stage, clearly.


Now, now!  It was an excuse to not have two black GIRLS up on stage.

Get it right!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guessing the Republican government threatened some school funding unless they make some changes.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a salutatorian at Walmart. What's the big whoop?
 
baorao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wouldn't they have had months to foresee this happening? it's not like you suddenly leap to the valedictorian forefront from 10 spots back second semester of your senior year.

or maybe you do in Mississippi
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My advice to them is to say, "Screw them."get out of your hick town, do well in college, and be happy in your satisfying careers. Success is the best revenge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MISSISSIPPI GODDAMN!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My baby sister graduated at the top of her class but refused to be valedictorian. The number two spot was held by her two best friends, who also refused the honor. The number three spot, another friend of all three girls, finally accepted the job.

Not everyone loves this honor. But there's no way it should have been taken away from those girls just to please white parents.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my high school anyone with a GPA of 4.0 for all four years got to be valedictorian. Some years there was more than others. I think I had about 9 in my class.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should be as white as possible for the yearbook photos.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/we're talking about teeth, right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not only are the white administrators pieces of shiat, so too are the white students going along with this crap.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

But there's no systemic racism in this country, no siree.


There's not. There's no system involved in any of this. Just random flailing.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not only are the white administrators pieces of shiat, so too are the white students going along with this crap.


I bet the parents of the two girls complained to the school about them not getting to be valedictorian. Either because their kids were pissed about it, or thought their kids deserved it more than the black girls. If it was the later, I feel for those kids to a certain degree.
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frankly I'm a little concerned about the education of all four girls if the person responsible for their schooling for the past four years made this decision.
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

QPAs are used for Republican students.


I typically find your posts boringly stupid and predictable, but this one is humorously ironic. And stupid, of course.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
QPA isn't new.   I graduated highschool in 1977 and got an extra point for AP courses.    The standard was known on the outset.   All the kids black and white knew what they had to do to be ranked.    What we have is entitled white kids who want the rules changed after the fact to benefit them (right up there with the college admissions bribe scandal), except they didn't even have to have mommy fork over money like that scandal.   All they did is play their (white) race card.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh god, West Point.  Jesus Christ, can they like stop shooting themselves in the balls down there?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like how all of the replies are based on facts about how QPA/GPA are calculated and how the difference between them factors into why there were two sets of val/sal named, as well as the suspicious timing of the announcements of said val/sal. And not at all knee-jerk reactions by uppity racists and SJW's. /s

Oh and then there were the terrible tweets! Ha!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark that racist bullshiat.

And.

Once you've been out of high school for a few months, you're either in college or on to something else, and either way no one besides your mom is ever going to give a flying fark about what you did in high school.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, the black girls didn't show their long form birth certificates. How do we know they even went to school there?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoban Washburne: Nuuu: This is not a new problem, but this is the first time I'm hearing about it in this particular arrangement.

The problem is that high schools today tend to have different tracks for (1) remedial students; (2) mainline students; and (3) advanced placement students.  The problem is, students in each of those different tracks are still graded A-F.  And that might seem unfair to advanced placement students who take more difficult classes with higher competition as a matter of design, when they're compared against mainline students who get the same scores in less rigorous classes.  So the traditional solution has been to give those AP students an extra grade point for taking the more difficult class.  So if an A would ordinarily be a 4.0, then you instead get a 5.0.  This is not new.  In the 90s, my high school GPA was somewhere around a 4.3 out of 4.0, and I didn't place anywhere near the high-achievers who tended to get 4.8 - 4.9.

The traditional problem with this is that it encourages high-achieving students to min-max their GPA (which this school calls its QPA).  If you max out your AP classes, and take no non-AP classes, then you can get a higher point average than other students who might be just as high achieving, but who might have taken classes with no AP equivalent, like arts, drama and music classes.  That was about 20% of my own problem in high school, being a musician, with the other 80% of the problem being that I was an asshole.

To stress: this is not a new problem.  Schools have struggled with it since the late 80s, early 90s.  Typically, the people who score the highest in the most AP courses tend to high achievers overall, so you often don't see a conflict.  But invariably, you'll eventually end up with a situation where you've got a kid who takes all mainline or remedial classes, and aces absolutely everything, but who ends up with a lower average than a kid who get some B-grades, but does so in AP classes.  There is zero excuse for there to be ...



All this. But we just called the weighted GPA the "GPA," and there was never any of this QPA/GPA bullshiat.

This smells like a parent threw a hissy fit.
 
haknudsen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I think what happened was, the school used qpa as the metric for valedictorian. I assume it is not solely on marks. Like attendance and community spirit. The 2 students with the highest GPA found out about it and their parents made a stink. So boom, you have 2 valedictorians and 2 salutatorians. It isn't necessarily racist, just a stupid way of marking points


What I think happened is that a racist school board saw 2 black girls taking the highest academic spots in the school and they 'fixed' it.'
My guess is you are also racist, so you have that going for you, which is horrible.
 
