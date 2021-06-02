 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   How dare they   (azfamily.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Salt River, Fire, brush fire, 19-year-old Gabriel Carrillo, TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, 18-year-old Evelyn Williams, private land, Wildfire  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I clicked on the link and some damn auto play thing stopped my Charles Bradley shuffle. This is horrible in so many ways.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOW DARE YOU!!!
Youtube QGGvR2JBqMY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 year old man supplies minors with alcohol.

Not suspicious at all, man.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to DRINK the beer, then piss the fire out, kids.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a 30-pack. Considering which pisswater domestic brands offer those, I wouldn't call it sad at all. They did this guy a favor.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they?

Subby, name a good beer that comes in a 30 pack?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: How dare they?

Subby, name a good beer that comes in a 30 pack?


All beer comes in thirty packs potentially. But I'm guessing Natty Ice, Coors, or Bud
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've used beer to put out a brush fire before. Well, it wasn't exactly "new" beer.  It was used beer.  Recycled, if you will.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Finally an appropriate use for light beer.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oblig -
Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal
Youtube CLxpgRqxtEA
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You're supposed to DRINK the beer, then piss the fire out, kids.


Easier for pointers than setters
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this is why the 'Calvin peeing' decal was invented
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Epic Mullet Dude.

That is all.
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Teens use beer to help put out brush fire near Bush Highway

When you build your highways out of bushes, these things are going to happen.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: maxandgrinch: How dare they?

Subby, name a good beer that comes in a 30 pack?

All beer comes in thirty packs potentially. But I'm guessing Natty Ice, Coors, or Bud


He said name a good beer.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Beer good, fire bad!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.