(KBZK Bozeman) Video Facing down a grizzly bear's bluff charge, Yellowstone park ranger demonstrates the ice water in his veins and the shotgun shells in his pocket   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Video, Yellowstone National Park, Montana, bear jam, rubber bullets, Grizzly Bear, park ranger, yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears, bean bag rounds  
•       •       •

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
John West Salmon "Bear Fight" ad
Youtube CVS1UfCfxlU
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And probably the piss running down his legs.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HE'S STARING DOWN THE BISON
with a pocket full of shells
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are jerks.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Car has Florida plates. Draw your own conclusion.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rally round the family.
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Car has Florida plates. Draw your own conclusion.


I'm honestly surprised Florida Man didn't hop out of the car and try to put a leash on the bear.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kids in the Hall How to Survive a Grizzly Bear Attack
Youtube 2CtiEpIDNsE
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a kick....huge bear sh*t on neighbors lawn this morning, our resident griz letting us know he is in the hood.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother is a park ranger there.  You don't Fark with the grizzlies or the bison.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a statement from YNP officials, the incident occurred on May 28 when a park ranger arrived at a bear jam between Norris Junction and Swan Lake Flat.

Bear Jam is my landing page on PornHub.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.


A couple years ago, we were on our way into Yellowstone. Maybe 15-20 miles from the East entrance. A bunch of people were out of their cars looking at something. We ended up getting a prime spot right where everyone was. We get out...'what's out there?' '3 grizzlies about 20 yards away'. 'Good luck, we gotta go!'
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Age Redneck: Getting a kick....huge bear sh*t on neighbors lawn this morning, our resident griz letting us know he is in the hood.


You best piss on him to establish dominance.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.


You wouldn't outrun the bear if you had a mile lead and the bear decided to F your day in particular. Most of the time, they're content to leave alone and be left alone. It's the juvenile bears, especially the males, who attack people most often.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: New Age Redneck: Getting a kick....huge bear sh*t on neighbors lawn this morning, our resident griz letting us know he is in the hood.

You best piss on him to establish dominance.


It's like with dogs, you have to mount them to show who's boss.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, they should just let the bears eat a few tourists to deter future tourists from getting too close to the bears

/It's the cirrrrcclleeeeee of lifffeeeeeeeeee
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy is lame on that left front paw, not putting any weight on it when he charges.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
several people were within 20 yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears...approaching the bears too closely to take photos

.
Were they breeding at the time they were going in for closeups?

Because that's just creepy.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda turned around and started bean bagging the family that caused this too.
 
sotua
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: Getting a kick....huge bear sh*t on neighbors lawn this morning, our resident griz letting us know he is in the hood.


You live in the woods? Nice!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: My brother is a park ranger there.  You don't Fark with the grizzlies or the bison.


Especially (and let me emphasize this), especially when said grizzlies are "getting it on", so to speak.

I mean, wouldn't you be a bit teed off if you and an attractive member of the opposite were trying to have a bit of a cuddle and a crowd started cheering you on?

I'm siding with the bear on this one.
 
rga184
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.


Wouldn't matter.  Basically grizzlies are the deadliest animal to try to outrun.  They might not be as fast as a cheetah or even a lion, but they can maintain their speed for so long that if they want to chase you down, they WILL chase you down.  On the other hand, you only need 400 yds to get away from a cheetah because despite their amazing speed, it comes in such a short burst that you have a better chance of not being caught.

Honestly can't remember where I saw it, but it makes some sense.
 
rga184
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: morg: They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.

You wouldn't outrun the bear if you had a mile lead and the bear decided to F your day in particular. Most of the time, they're content to leave alone and be left alone. It's the juvenile bears, especially the males, who attack people most often.


Is it a mile?  I remember it being an insane distance that would still not be far enough.
 
rga184
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: At some point, they should just let the bears eat a few tourists to deter future tourists from getting too close to the bears

/It's the cirrrrcclleeeeee of lifffeeeeeeeeee


I wouldn't disagree.  They out the park ranger's life in danger, as well as the bears.

fark em, they're the ones invading the bear habitat.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've made my own shotgun shells. I've never heard of cracker shells. Do they just not have any shot and are merely meant to startle?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: According to a statement from YNP officials, the incident occurred on May 28 when a park ranger arrived at a bear jam between Norris Junction and Swan Lake Flat.

Bear Jam is my landing page on PornHub.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: several people were within 20 yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears...approaching the bears too closely to take photos

.
Were they breeding at the time they were going in for closeups?

Because that's just creepy.


They wanted to capture the honey shot.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've made my own shotgun shells. I've never heard of cracker shells. Do they just not have any shot and are merely meant to startle?


Exactly:  https://www.suttonag.com/sh​ell_cracker​s.html
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We went to Yellowstone 2 years ago. You can't see the grizzly In this photo but it's near the road, just ahead of the RV. We were amazed at the idiots who got out of their cars & walked toward the bear. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: several people were within 20 yards of a breeding pair of grizzly bears...approaching the bears too closely to take photos

.
Were they breeding at the time they were going in for closeups?

Because that's just creepy.

They wanted to capture the honey shot.


Awesome
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
sotua

You live in the woods? Nice!

Rural BC town of less than 4000 people, not in the woods but 100m away.

This is our local griz:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fat and sassy.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

little big man: Ragin' Asian: I've made my own shotgun shells. I've never heard of cracker shells. Do they just not have any shot and are merely meant to startle?

Exactly:  https://www.suttonag.com/she​ll_crackers.html


Wow. They're kind of expensive for essentially flares.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rga184: iheartscotch: morg: They only advise keeping 100 yards away? I think they overestimate how fast the average American is.

You wouldn't outrun the bear if you had a mile lead and the bear decided to F your day in particular. Most of the time, they're content to leave alone and be left alone. It's the juvenile bears, especially the males, who attack people most often.

Is it a mile?  I remember it being an insane distance that would still not be far enough.


I do recall reading that a bear can easily outrun a person. It's best to trip the person you're with and make a break for it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bear jam

overthinkingit.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: According to a statement from YNP officials, the incident occurred on May 28 when a park ranger arrived at a bear jam between Norris Junction and Swan Lake Flat.

Bear Jam is my landing page on PornHub.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: bear jam

[overthinkingit.com image 500x333]


Goddam you to hell

🍺
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe NSFW
Zoochosis: Bears
Youtube DFvl7_q51ew

Do not feed the bears!
 
