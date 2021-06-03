 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Field and Stream)   Maybe it just wanted some Texas BBQ. You ever think about that? Of course not, you only think about yourself   (fieldandstream.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Padre Island, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, Corpus Christi, Texas, Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, American Alligator, United States  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2021 at 1:17 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Louisiana gator showing up on South Padre? Give him a beer and push him back into the gulf like all the others
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is Mystery Gator a blind date with a truck stop lot lizard?
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...but biologists are somewhat puzzled as to how a Louisiana alligator wound up on a South Padre Island beach."

I'm going to go out on a limb and say "a whole lotta swimming".
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It isn't like they would think of bbqing a gator in Tejas.

Unless it was made out of brisket.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.