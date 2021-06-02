 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Help find the kitchen sink   (kfor.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma City Police, Police, Crime, Law enforcement, National security, Oklahoma, Crime prevention  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How big could it be if the thief carried it out under his arm?
That's a pretty weird theft though.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: How big could it be if the thief carried it out under his arm?


Tough to see in TFA...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: lindalouwho: How big could it be if the thief carried it out under his arm?

Tough to see in TFA...

[Fark user image image 569x353]


Heh oh. Apparently I read the short article on my phone before the picture loaded. Thanks!

/ dude got muscles!
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My first thought was a stainless sink. Stainless steel is worth $ even as scrap.

The pic doesn't look like stainless. And it looks damaged. Dude must have a very specific spot in mind for that sink. I hope he has time to get it installed before he goes for a ride downtown.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like they're basin this case on one photo.  Sounds like a wash job that will drain taxpayers' money.  There's sure to be a backsplash.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Something tells me a trip to Miller farms might be a good place to start.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Looks like they're basin this case on one photo.  Sounds like a wash job that will drain taxpayers' money.  There's sure to be a backsplash.


Fark needs "Groan" votey.

/ losing the plot. Couldn't decide between "Grown" and "Grone"
// D'oh...
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's so egregious an act of stupidity that you have to think the guy wants to be caught.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.