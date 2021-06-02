 Skip to content
 
(Kare11)   Chauvin's lawyer has a promising career ahead of him in satire/fiction writing   (kare11.com) divider line
26
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The judge ain't having ANY of it.

fta:

However, on May 12, Judge Peter Cahill issued a finding of fact  decision listing four reasons that support a potential stronger penalty than the 12.5-year sentence that normally accompanies a second-degree murder conviction for someone with no criminal history:

Defendant abused a position of trust and authority: Cahill described how Chauvin, in full uniform and on duty, restrained Floyd and caused his death by using unreasonable force while holding a position of trust and respect with the community.

Defendant treated George Floyd with particular cruelty: Cahill noted how Chauvin prevented Floyd's ability to breathe, even though he was begging for his life.

Children were present during the commission of the offense: Cahill ruled that Chauvin caused Floyd's death in front of four juveniles between the ages of 9 and 17, who saw him and other police officers restrain Floyd and cause him to die of asphyxiation while he begged for his life.

Defendant committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other persons: The judge noted that former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were actively involved with Chauvin in restraining Floyd, and former officer Tou Thao actively kept bystanders from rendering aid. Cahill noted that the participation of the three other officers includes no finding of criminal liability on their part.


Buh Bye Chauvin.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(nice find subby)
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like Chauvin's lawyer would be remiss if he didn't at least try for this. That said, I think the court should reject the arguments and sentence him to the maximum allowable sentence, given all of the aggravating factors.

Chauvin's attorney, love him or hate him, raised all the defenses possible, asked for lenience in punishment, and did absolutely everything necessary to satisfy appellate courts that Chauvin had effective counsel, so that conviction, and sentencing, are very likely to stand up to any future challenges.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if he didn't try, he wouldn't be doing his job.

You know, kind of like his client didn't do his job.
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't do the time....
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better to exhaust all his options for leniency now than to leave the door open for him to try to appeal and get out of jail later.

Deny him leniency while people remember what he did. In 30 years, people will have trouble remembering this farker's face, I guarantee it.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's safer in there. Hopefully not by much.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his attorney didn't do his job correctly, Chauvin would have grounds on a possible retrial, because he had a shiat lawyer defending him.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he gonna make this face again, at sentencing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: I feel like Chauvin's lawyer would be remiss if he didn't at least try for this. That said, I think the court should reject the arguments and sentence him to the maximum allowable sentence, given all of the aggravating factors.

Chauvin's attorney, love him or hate him, raised all the defenses possible, asked for lenience in punishment, and did absolutely everything necessary to satisfy appellate courts that Chauvin had effective counsel, so that conviction, and sentencing, are very likely to stand up to any future challenges.


Right. He at least has to appear to provide a vigorous defense. This seems like standard procedure, but IANAL.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: In 30 years, people will have trouble remembering this farker's face, I guarantee it.


Sure, but it's also likely Chauvin's face won't physically be the same by then, that is, if somebody appalled with his actions uncontrollably beats the snot out of him.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean I am glad the defense attorney is representing this murdering piece of scum to the best of his ability. That's his job and everyone deserves their defense. On the other hand it's not gonna work and dude is going to prison for quite a while it would seem.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"...cites Chauvin's "respectful" attitude in court and cooperation throughout the trial "in the face of unparalleled public scorn and scrutiny." " - TFA

DESERVED public scorn and scrutiny.

His argument is literally that since the guy did something so heinous to bring on "unparalleled public scorn and scrutiny" that he some how deserves leniency because he was courteous during the trial for it?

Isn't this how a SOCIAPATH would act and his argument is that the judge should be lenient based on those types of behaviors?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Is he gonna make this face again, at sentencing?

[Fark user image 760x424]


So...
*confused oinking*
Or
"You told the jury I'm white, how could this happen?"
 
jumac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
everyone needs to have the best defence one can have in a criminal trail.  so the lawyer going do his job. but there is only so much one can do and its over.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

firefly212: I feel like Chauvin's lawyer would be remiss if he didn't at least try for this. That said, I think the court should reject the arguments and sentence him to the maximum allowable sentence, given all of the aggravating factors.

Chauvin's attorney, love him or hate him, raised all the defenses possible, asked for lenience in punishment, and did absolutely everything necessary to satisfy appellate courts that Chauvin had effective counsel, so that conviction, and sentencing, are very likely to stand up to any future challenges.


The guy's lawyering fund probably still has money in it.  It would be irresponsible of his attorney to stop billing at this point.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Defense is expected, but is it really normal to ask for probation only if you're found guilty of murder?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me remind everyone once again of his delayed Tax Fraud case. Delayed by the murder trial.

Three counts of not filing state tax returns.
Six counts of filing in Florida, while he is a legal resident, under Minnesota law, in Minnesota.
Why? Spend 183 days a year in Minnesota and you are a legal resident. He lived and worked here, not there.

Nine felony counts, each carrying a max 5 year sentence. A sentence that increases based on prior criminal record. Which would be the MURDER CONVICTION.

His attorney's claims are laughable and obscene.
 
jumac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Defense is expected, but is it really normal to ask for probation only if you're found guilty of murder?


its the lawyers job to ask for the lowest punishement he can.  the idea is go very low and try and find something both can agree with.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Let me remind everyone once again of his delayed Tax Fraud case. Delayed by the murder trial.

Three counts of not filing state tax returns.
Six counts of filing in Florida, while he is a legal resident, under Minnesota law, in Minnesota.
Why? Spend 183 days a year in Minnesota and you are a legal resident. He lived and worked here, not there.

Nine felony counts, each carrying a max 5 year sentence. A sentence that increases based on prior criminal record. Which would be the MURDER CONVICTION.

His attorney's claims are laughable and obscene.


I think that's (the tax stuff is with) a separate attorney, I can't find any entries of the attorney from the murder case on pacer for anything else regarding Chauvin. Either way, I hope Chauvin gets stacked to the point he doesn't ever find his way back out on the streets, or he'll probably kill someone again.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Defense is expected, but is it really normal to ask for probation only if you're found guilty of murder?


Ya, generally defenses start unreasonably low, and prosecutions start at whatever the maximum sentence allowable under the law is, and they try to meet in the middle. Given the judge's previous enumeration of aggravating factors, I suspect we're gonna end up closer to the prosecution's view of appropriate sentence than the defense's. That said, if the attorney didn't raise all possible claims and go for a low sentence, Chauvin could later argue that his counsel was not effective in advocating his position. This way, when he gets sentenced to a good long time in prison, the sentence will stick, as appeals court will find that his current attorney raised all possible defenses and mitigations.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Is he gonna make this face again, at sentencing?

[Fark user image image 760x424]


What goes where?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chauvin circa 2050 if he gets the appropriate sentence...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: If his attorney didn't do his job correctly, Chauvin would have grounds on a possible retrial, because he had a shiat lawyer defending him.


But only because he's a white conservative cop. If you're black, it doesn't matter if the Judge was sleeping with the DA and they hid DNA evidence that you were innocent, they're still going to kill you.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Chauvin circa 2050 if he gets the appropriate sentence...

[Fark user image 600x400]


No.  That skeleton doesn't have sufficient evidence of spinal trauma.
 
