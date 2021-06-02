 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   There is now evidence that Bicycle Repair Man is living in Japan   (soranews24.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Aerosmith, Twitter, Tires, Japanese Twitter user Yauimo, Automobile, Positive psychology, nearby park, flat tire  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flat tire? On my way!!!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US, the bike would be gone and a note left saying "SUCKER"
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and then they all went out for udon!!

Seriously, wtf is this doing in the food tab?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not necessarily a good thing...
whatelseison.tvView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT HOW????
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Flat tire? On my way!!!

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x365]


Mumen Rider to the rescue!

He might not be the hero we deserve, and he might not be the hero we need... but he's the hero we have, dammit!

Justice flat tire fix!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All in a day's work!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See how he uses a spanner to tighten that nut!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I won enough on the lottery to retire (pun?) I could see spending my time doing things like this
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: If I won enough on the lottery to retire (pun?) I could see spending my time doing things like this


Yep. If I had a lot money I'd be doing charity work.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Fara Clark: If I won enough on the lottery to retire (pun?) I could see spending my time doing things like this

Yep. If I had a lot money I'd be doing charity work.


Depends on how you came by the money I suppose...
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.