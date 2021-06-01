 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   "2 Manhole Explosions Shut Down Road In Taunton" - and you thought they smelled bad on the outside   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Police, electrical line, road crew, Manhole cover, cause of the explosion, Taunton Police officer, road detail, Crews  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 8:48 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This headline is the essence of Fark! Good job, subby.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was going to find some people to cheer with me to this headline, but I am alone right now, so I will simply clap with my hands solo.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:

Would I Lie To You - "I think we'll go with manhole..."
Youtube DU390JYhD5o
 
munko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Manhole Explosions is the accurate description of a bad encounter with an outdated burrito.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I was going to find some people to cheer with me to this headline, but I am alone right now, so I will simply clap with my hands solo.


Fark: we do things solo
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.