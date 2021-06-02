 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Maybe she should have wished not to get caught   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Plea, Pleas, guilty plea, families.Jennifer Woodley, Judge Scott Beattie, sick children, plea agreement, chapters of Make-A-Wish America  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special circle of hell for that, chickie.
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
GME  $282.24 (+ $33.22, 13.34%)

AMC  $62.55 (+ $30.51, 95.22%)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Interesting. Why is she got hired? Meanwhile I likely would not have not got hired. LOL. Meh. Serves everybody right. Because I would have not embezzled one single cent.
But you all keep thinking you know who you should or should hire.
farking stupid
.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Special circle of hell for that, chickie.


Came here for this, leaving happily.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've got a couple of wishes she could handle
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She was so embarrassed after getting caught that she just wanted to die.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meth.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jennifer Woodley: "I wish I could rob a bank and get away with it!"

*Years later*

"Woodley's attorney, Nicholas Sarcone, said that he would be asking for a deferred judgment at sentencing. If granted, that means the case would be dismissed if Woodley successfully completes her probation and the other parts of her sentence. "

Woodley: "Meh, close enough."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends: GME  $282.24 (+ $33.22, 13.34%)

AMC  $62.55 (+ $30.51, 95.22%)


You know, there's reddit for your stonks
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The kids are going to die. She certainly could make better use of the money.

/Just kidding!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've reported so many Make A Wish cases to the IRS. That place leaks like a sieve. I'd be surprised if 40% of the money goes to cancer kids.

Also, the Susan G Komen foundation is a scam. You've been doing your little fun runs while their board members are laundering charity money. Go jogging and donate directly to reputable cancer research centers looking for cures not just drugs and treatment.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interesting. Why is she got hired? Meanwhile I likely would not have not got hired. LOL. Meh. Serves everybody right. Because I would have not embezzled one single cent.
But you all keep thinking you know who you should or should hire.
farking stupid
.


Likely she is got hired because probably she is got gooder English than you have gots.
 
ToeKnee666
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm always so skeptical of charity orgs. Several jobs I've had required participation in a charity event. Every time I was involved it was all the same crap. We pulled weeds in an area that was unused and had nothing planned for it. Another time we rearranged boxes in a warehouse holding...stuff for charity, I think, making a small dent over the course of six hours along with all the waiting for someone to know what we were supposed to do. We were doing unimportant tasks to keep us busy. Turns out the have contractors who do everything maintenance or cleaning related so someone has to create work for volunteers to do and the whole thing is just a publicity scam.

Everything is full of grifters.
 
