Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1054
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So on Sunday I was looking around at my local redneck grocery store (they sell lard by the bucket and pickled pigs feet. Really) for something to barbecue and I noticed that they had 10lb. cases of spareribs for a mere $25. Now, $2.50/lb. is pretty cheap even for around here, and waaaaay down from some times during the pandemic, so I picked up a case. As I did, this being the South, another gentleman asked if I have had tried them yet. (People talk to strangers about prospective purchases all the time in grocery stores in the South. You deal with it or you go shopping at times when no one else is in the store.) I said no, and asked him if he had. He said it was three huge racks and they grilled up really well, so I went ahead and made the purchase.

I got ready to grill yesterday and cracked open the case, only to find blue plastic wrap with a huge sticker across it that said "Product of Poland". I was a bit mystified by this, as there are several hog plants in the area and the idea of it being cost-effective to ship dead pigs halfway across the world when there is such an abundance here is kind of mind-blowing. So I did some research.

It turns out that this is a result of a COVID outbreak in Germany, specifically at a meat processing plant that handles a ton of pork from Poland. The processing plant was shut down for weeks, meaning the pigs could not be slaughtered or processed or stored, and the pig farmers were stuck feeding them. At a certain point, keeping the pigs becomes a losing proposition because not only are they not getting any bigger even though they're eating the same amount of food, but they're taking up space where the little pigs are supposed to be, meaning there are too many piglets as well. Anyway, after the processing plant was reopened, they had such a huge backlog of pigs to process that it resulted in a glut in the market - there is now a lot more pork in the EU than people want to eat, thereby causing a surplus and driving prices down. This means it's actually cost-effective to ship dead pig halfway across the world to tiny redneck grocery stores just to get rid of it so that the supply chain can reset.

I just thought this was interesting.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us about something you bought that was a product of some place you didn't expect.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bought facial tissues that were made in Israel. I mean, I'm in Canada, we have all the trees, why are they importing this product? And is there even a lumber/paper industry in Israel? Weird.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the is?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's never the samurai sword...until it is!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy 842
timmerov 788
spudbeach 735
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy 730
disaster bastard 727
scott4long 653
N-deutetrei 636
bingethinker 634
lurkey 630
dracos31 618

I'll be as temporary as a Leafs series lead, but I'll take it.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't cracked 650 in weeks.  I suck at these again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: I haven't cracked 650 in weeks.  I suck at these again.


Some weeks I do well, some weeks I don't.  And there's a typo in one of the questions.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, my 686 won't even crack top 25.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mztlplx: I haven't cracked 650 in weeks.  I suck at these again.

Some weeks I do well, some weeks I don't.  And there's a typo in one of the questions.


Part of the problem is I usually do this on mobile.  Time to answer factors into your score, and there's always a little lag on mobile.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A lost shipment from a rogue wave that hit the container ship Tokio Express in 1997 has resulted in vast quantities of this washing up on a beach in Cornwall (UK) for the past two decades


I was so confused Garfield phones weren't an option.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

