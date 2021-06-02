 Skip to content
 
Ransomware attack delays ferry service to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Take that, snowbirds   (cnn.com)
36
•       •       •

cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark bitcoin
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shut down the boat to Nantucket
The ferries were all told to suck it
So they went to Martha's
And drank mimosas
And hard seltzer out of a bucket.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sandpiper Air and Aeromass still have their flights right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nantucket, they have a ferry.
Really, it's quite ordinary.
Till hackers found
Security agound
Now passengers all say fark it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is starting to get annoying.  If they keep this up, a few Russian nerds might find a cruise missile up their asses pretty soon.
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They went after the Island Queen? FUKING NUCLEAR strike time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


The trend might be troubling but it's also a pretentious place.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When they farked with murica's gas and red meat I figured these assholes' time was marked. Now messing with the rich farks? Damn, they got a death wish.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: They went after the Island Queen? FUKING NUCLEAR strike time.


steamship authority.  maybe the hackers are working for the island queen to drive traffic to their ferry!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
my reservations aren't until july, they should have things cleared up by then
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

You can always fly.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And we don't have the capability to spike a few of Putin's operations?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't worry guys, I'm here.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Don't worry guys, I'm here.


Oh. OH! Ferry services.

Never mind! Disregard me.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
(To Nantucket): "You're gonna need a bigger Bitcoin account."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ummmm, snowbirds winter in warm climates, not New England, Subby.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
laststarfighter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should I be panic-buying ferries?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet it was an inside job from someone on the island wanting to keep the weekenders out.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ummmm, snowbirds winter in warm climates, not New England, Subby.


Yeah, "snowbird" confused me.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

laststarfighter: Should I be panic-buying ferries?


Where else are you gonna store your meat?
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These can't all be email, can they? Maybe some zero day Windows from a couple months ago sprinkled in?
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have a new album out and it's really good.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My next-door neighbor just flew to Martha's Vineyard this morning for a wedding.  Disabled ferries should make the wedding logistics memorable.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The day someone figures out quantum computation, all our encryption will be obviated and the whole world's everything will shut down.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seal Team 6 time
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thank you for calling it a ransomware attack.

May your local hackers aid a speedy recovery and strengthen your infosec.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The conspiracy theorist in me is wondering why these cyber attacks are happening now and not in the previous four years.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: fark bitcoin


It's the Crypto bros' latest attempt to shore it up. If they make it so there is a demand to convert US dollars to Bitcoin, then there will always be buyers for it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet it was an inside job from someone on the island wanting to keep the weekenders out.


Honestly it easily could be an "inside" job from some low paid worker wanting time off. A Russian "hacker" offers 20k to a low wage worker to plug a USB into a computer on the network and run a file, and they are low enough on the payroll to know they'll be getting time off, or at least time without aggravation from customers? How many wage slaves do you know that will be willing to pass that up?

the "Hacker" makes a few hundred grand from randsomware, the wage slave gets a small personal pay day and time off and frankly little downside. Hell, they don't even need to go through the effort of being an obvious active participant, all they need to do is open an email link "mistakenly" to give the "hackers" their opening.

Lots of disgruntled low wage workers in desperate situations out there and frankly it's probably easier to bribe them to do something that would give hackers access than it is for the "hackers" to actually hack something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The day someone figures out quantum computation, all our encryption will be obviated and the whole world's everything will shut down.


Silicon valley implies someone did
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: fark bitcoin


Posts like this make me wish fark had a stupid button.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: cman: fark bitcoin

Posts like this make me wish fark had a stupid button.


Hum?
After this comment. I must agree. 😂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About time ransom ppl went after 💩 ppl
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: cman: fark bitcoin

Posts like this make me wish fark had a stupid button.


It consumes vast amount of computer GPU, processors, hardware, and electricity and produces nothing but Heat, Carbon, and imaginary money that I would be harder pressed to convert to USD than entropia universe currency.

Fark. Bitcoin.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You've gotta be a moby dick to attack a ferry service for tourists.
 
