 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Florida Man pleads guilty   (nbcnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Plea, Felony, Pleas, United States Senate, Paul Allard Hodgkins, guilty Wednesday, United States district court, court hearings  
•       •       •

1291 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wrong Florida Man, unfortunately. They should look in Mar-a-Lago, I hear their leader is there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.


he might have some nice info on whats going on to nail higher ups.  we see.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.


Sen. Blanche?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: UltimaCS: Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.

he might have some nice info on whats going on to nail higher ups.  we see.


I hope so. The sentencing recommendation is a joke.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So this guy didn't get indicted for assaulting a Capital Police Officer, and this was the most serious charge of the bunch.

So, 2 years jail and 5 years probation on the felony count? No more guns, and at least for a while, no more voting for racist scumbags for President or Governor?

I am ok with this.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peki: jumac: UltimaCS: Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.

he might have some nice info on whats going on to nail higher ups.  we see.

I hope so. The sentencing recommendation is a joke.


FTFA: The Hodgkins plea includes no such obligation to cooperate with the investigation.
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to the newest member of the 2021 class of felons.

Who's speaking at the commencement ceremony?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
no.
not cool.
In America a black kid has a candy bar and gets turned into swiss cheese by cops who swear he was big for a 10 year old and it looked like a gun, so dead kid, and paid vacation for the pigs. That passes for justice all year long here.

These people attack our congress, purposely kettled by a maniacal president to target them, then withhold responders in a sloppy coup attempt. He deserves the max.
But he's a conservative, white, male, so he's getting a slap on the wrist?

Not cool at all.

Do your job, DOJ.
You look like pussies.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He most certainly will not be the last.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These seditious traitors should hang.
 
God--
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On the upside, he will no longer be allowed to own or posses a gun. Should he be found to have one post sentencing, that'll be about 5 years.... This will go for all these asshats. Honestly I can't wait till the courts show up to confiscate every single one of these jerkwads weapons....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

God--: On the upside, he will no longer be allowed to own or posses a gun. Should he be found to have one post sentencing, that'll be about 5 years.... This will go for all these asshats. Honestly I can't wait till the courts show up to confiscate every single one of these jerkwads weapons....


Yep, this is the best part right here, them having to give up their toys. Well that and a year or two in a fed lock up for this asshat.

Will be interesting to see what kind of deal they do with the ones that are charged with assaulting Capital Police.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God--: On the upside, he will no longer be allowed to own or posses a gun. Should he be found to have one post sentencing, that'll be about 5 years.... This will go for all these asshats. Honestly I can't wait till the courts show up to confiscate every single one of these jerkwads weapons....


Likely it'll be more like G. Gordon Liddy's felony conviction. His wife will end up with an awesome gun collection.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After reading about the guy who in 1981 got 40 years in Texas for holding up a taco place with a water gun for $264, this isn't a satisfying outcome. It's farking horseshiat is what it is.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's your consolation prize:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hang them all.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I said it the other day in a different thread but since no one is actually being charged with sedition, terrorism or trying to overthrow the government they aren't going to serve a lot of time
Anyone arrested with weed is going to serve more time than them
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Peki: jumac: UltimaCS: Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Dropped from 5 felony charges to 1? Gotta be one of the Golden Girls.

he might have some nice info on whats going on to nail higher ups.  we see.

I hope so. The sentencing recommendation is a joke.

FTFA: The Hodgkins plea includes no such obligation to cooperate with the investigation.


That does not preclude the possibility that he has already helped with the investigation.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: God--: On the upside, he will no longer be allowed to own or posses a gun. Should he be found to have one post sentencing, that'll be about 5 years.... This will go for all these asshats. Honestly I can't wait till the courts show up to confiscate every single one of these jerkwads weapons....

Likely it'll be more like G. Gordon Liddy's felony conviction. His wife will end up with an awesome gun collection.


That wouldn't fly here in Ohio, having a firearm in the household is considered possession. So I guess the wife could have them, if they were kept somewhere other than the house.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like the investigation is working its way up the food chain. The Finding Out will continue.
 
dave0821
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Sounds like the investigation is working its way up the food chain. The Finding Out will continue.


I'd say it's just cleaning out the low hanging fruit.
Going to see a lot plea deals like this coming up. The other 5 charges they dropped probably aren't worth the hassle of fighting over in court. I'm sure they can prove it but it will take a lot of time and energy.
They have what 5 hundred people to go through? A lot of it is going to be look here's the picture of you there here's your Facebook post saying you're there. Take the plea we'll drop the other charges we all move on.
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: Drunken Rampage: God--: On the upside, he will no longer be allowed to own or posses a gun. Should he be found to have one post sentencing, that'll be about 5 years.... This will go for all these asshats. Honestly I can't wait till the courts show up to confiscate every single one of these jerkwads weapons....

Likely it'll be more like G. Gordon Liddy's felony conviction. His wife will end up with an awesome gun collection.

That wouldn't fly here in Ohio, having a firearm in the household is considered possession. So I guess the wife could have them, if they were kept somewhere other than the house.


Same here in Maine.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.