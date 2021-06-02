 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Sure, a few extra people may die but you gotta understand - I was on 12%" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should fire that man. No excuse for that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was the Russian vaccine so he actually saved lives.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's gonna be one of those nights.

Don't do that. Just don't do that.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who unplugs a fridge?!?!?!  Like a coffee pot sure, but a fridge???!?!??!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guy was a janitor. Probably happened overnight. Usually those guys are low paid outside contractors with absolutely no idea of what goes on in the lab or how reckless their behavior can be. In my lab I've seen a janitor steal pizza from the break room fridge, go to an area where food was absolutely not allowed, turn on the tv and lay down on the patient beds for hours. I almost threw up when I saw he was laying the pizza on the beds. I assure you, that is the last place on earth you want to put your food. Apparently he thought I wouldn't watch the security cameras.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Get yourself a cheap battery bank, fool. There's a hojillion out there, you can find one for cheap. It'll be one of the most useful pieces of kit you own... and you won't need to destroy any vaccines to charge your farkin' phone.

I bought one for my old apartment building's service manager, back when I ran it, so he'd stop unplugging shiat in the office. He loved it, and never left home without it after that.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been to Russia. Their wall sockets also have two outlets. Actually, if this was an industrial fridge, it would have had a different outlet entirely which would have exploded his phone. The guy is dumb as hell on a fractal level.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Get yourself a cheap battery bank, fool. There's a hojillion out there, you can find one for cheap. It'll be one of the most useful pieces of kit you own... and you won't need to destroy any vaccines to charge your farkin' phone.

I bought one for my old apartment building's service manager, back when I ran it, so he'd stop unplugging shiat in the office. He loved it, and never left home without it after that.


I've got a hunch that a janitor from Kyrgyzstan might not have Anker Powerbank money.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I once worked at a data centre where unexplained server shutdowns went on for a while until someone worked out that a cleaner was unplugging the server to get power for their vacuum.

/it was not a very secure data centre
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beishenalinpyev said the coronavirus remedy containing aconite root had been devised by President Sadyr Japarov himself and concocted in the presidential residence.

This guy reminds me of someone.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They should fire that man. No excuse for that.


Out of a cannon into some more cannon fire.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Beishenalinpyev said the coronavirus remedy containing aconite root had been devised by President Sadyr Japarov himself and concocted in the presidential residence.

This guy reminds me of someone.


Vaguely citrus?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's understandable, you can't pay attention to anything else when it's that low.

explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They need to implement the Green Acres power outlet system..
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If its critical infrastructure, machines....why was it "plugged" ? You hard wire that shiet. I guarantee that none of my environmental test chambers are "plugged".
Nothing like being on hour 78 of a 80 hrs test and have a power failure.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, there's the urban legend of the deadly hospital bed in South Africa where patients kept dying because the janitor unplugged the life support machine to run the vacuum cleaner.
 
