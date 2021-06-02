 Skip to content
(Guardian)   BREAKING: US TROOPS ATTACK BULGARIA... *rereads article* ...N sunflower oil factory during botched training exercise   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Military, Bulgaria, Army, Armed forces, Bulgarian civilians, NATO, United States Army, military exercise  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That must've been quite a surprise!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans -- World Leaders in Geography, not.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: [i.guim.co.uk image 569x341]
Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?


Security personnel.  It helps ducking the bullets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised they didn't retaliate under their new "Sofia First" national policy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about the rapeseed oil factory?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: [i.guim.co.uk image 569x341]
Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?


It's Jimmy Carter.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: [i.guim.co.uk image 569x341]
Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?


I think he's an actual redcap, helping with the luggage.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defense budget is money well spent.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OK you maggots listen up!

"In this training exercise your going to learn what happens when you Commanding Officer orders you to attack the wrong building!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took it without a shot fired! 

YOU ASS EH, YOU ASS EH, YOU ASS EH!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute, I thought it was olive oil?
https://www.fark.com/comments/1147168​9​/No-blood-for-olive-oil-Wait-what
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jade Helm is all a hoax they said...
Jade Helm is for right wing conspiricists they said...
Jade Helm is nothing to do with the Deep State they said...
When we transfer the children we'll need Sunflower Oil they said...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull US troops out of all the places not called the USA.  We have nukes.  If war is absolutely necessary, use the nukes and eliminate the enemy.

problem solved.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man americans will do anything for oil.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to say that sunflower oil is really good.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Wait a minute, I thought it was olive oil?
https://www.fark.com/comments/11471689​/No-blood-for-olive-oil-Wait-what


The whole damned thing is a coverup.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is amazing what lengths America will go to to get oil.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No blood for olive sunflower oil!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Pull US troops out of all the places not called the USA.  We have nukes.  If war is absolutely necessary, use the nukes and eliminate the enemy.

problem solved.

problem solved.


Fark handle checks out.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: [i.guim.co.uk image 569x341]
Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?


Been a long time since I seen one of those! The guys are getting rigged up to jump. The parachute riggers that help inspect equipment wear red caps.

/recruiter now
//better on the knees
///rule of three
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [i.imgflip.com image 668x374]


<chuckles> Never noticed the Mr. Bubbles....
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 15 hours ago, on Fark, the Hill was reporting it was an olive oil factory.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, they're lucky it wasn't a baby formula factory or there would be nothing left!
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Bulgarian might look like
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh. How many times has a foreign military accidentally invaded an American business?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: That must've been quite a surprise!


People say I'm silly for packin an extra set of tighty whities in my lunch box. I bet these guys would acknowledge my genius.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will surely be Biden's Benghazi.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [i.guim.co.uk image 569x341]
Is that soldier in the red cap 1) Wearing a red cap and 2) under 5 feet tall?


Well, you have to climp up to get a piggyback ride!

//Also - now, I know life is a bit cruel to short people. But not giving them a helmet?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a friend who was in the army stationed in W. Germany back in the 70's.
He claimed that he and several of his company accidentally "invaded" Czechoslovakia one night while out on field maneuvers. He claimed that once they realized where they were they slipped back across the border undetected.
He also claimed to have spent most of his deployment smoking hash and drinking beer, which was probably more truthful.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Huh. How many times has a foreign military accidentally invaded an American business?


It was a joint training exercise... it kind of seems like the onus would be on the locals to say "hey, there's this sunflower oil factory right next to the building you're raiding".

Also, why the hell would the US invite foreign troops to our soil other than to train them as allies?  Are they going to help us train on protecting the US from Canada? or Mexico?  We're the only military power in the entire western hemisphere and we have the only blue water navy in the world.

So... unless we think the would be enemies we'd need help defending our borders against are planning on swimming here to fight the world's top military power on land... there's just no point.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeez, Biden can't even get a war for oil right.
 
