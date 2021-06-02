 Skip to content
60
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.

And quite the career.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll do, pig, that'll do.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good. Can't wait for a season-long farewell tour.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material right there.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retiring after this season means a season-long hagiography. Which he's earned, sure, but ughhhh.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash? Really?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News flash??
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old school FARK, ....... Nice one Subby
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retiring to spend more time looking for vowels.

Nice.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good riddance. rat-faced bully
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: Newsflash? Really?


It's a Lexington thing.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: Duke still sucks.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach K newsflash?

*click*

Oh, he's retiring

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a bravo subby
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: Newsflash? Really?


Welcome to Far
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in Blue Devil county, people are going to be freaking out over this. Not a big Duke basketball fan but Coach K seems like one of the good ones.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand this headline at all. And yes I'm familiar with Duke and coach K
/now I get it...derr...missing Ks.  That's clever Subs!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY. and a gold star. ⭐
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I laughed and then I weeped uncontrollably
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Live in Blue Devil county, people are going to be freaking out over this. Not a big Duke basketball fan but Coach K seems like one of the good ones.


Fool! You've no idea what you've done!

*checks off using that line on his bucket list*

Run, I'll cover you but only because you're a complete idiot and do not appreciate what you just did. I can handle all of these fat farks, get out of here and educate yourself.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, subby, you had me thinking Coach K died in a car crash or something.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Live in Blue Devil county


So, New Jersey?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I kinda want to like Coach K ...

- He's a Bobby Knight disciple who was smart enough to recognize you don't have to be a raging arse like Knight to be successful

- He at least gives lip-service to success in college sports and life being about more than just winning, as opposed to the coaches who are like, "Character? Who cares?"

- Fark is 100 percent the wrong place to say this, but he's responsible for the Duke program becoming the model for what college basketball games & crowds should look like; i.e. absolutely bonkers

... as a Marquette fan, he's responsible for us being saddled with Wojo for however-many years. And for that, it's difficult for me to forgive him.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Rat Face

tr.rbxcdn.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Retiring after this season means a season-long hagiography. Which he's earned, sure, but ughhhh.


Don't worry.  I'm sure the titles of many will be "fixed" by fark.

/Duke sucks
//Penn State sucks more
///a Terp old enough that this used to show how old I was...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash for college sportsball?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Du e University. Now with fewer K's!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes let the hate flow through you!
 
cc_rider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O , that was pretty far ing good, subs!
 
kore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Newsflash for college sportsball?

[media.tenor.com image 220x229] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
RIP Mike Krasinski
Fark user imageView Full Size

He died doing what he loved, going to a quiet place.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As if the resell market for tickets to Cameron wasn't expensive enough.  Get ready for tickets more expensive than the Super Bowl and the Masters for Duke-UNC.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

empres77: Newsflash? Really?


Yes, since most of Kentucky just declared that it's 5:00.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Live in Blue Devil county, people are going to be freaking out over this. Not a big Duke basketball fan but Coach K seems like one of the good ones.


He managed to cultivate, develop, and fiercely protect a very specific image that sports media types fawned over incessantly.  Credit where credit is due, he managed to keep himself from being portrayed as a raging asshole (Bobby Knight), kept his nose clean (Rick Pitino), kept the NCAA from sniffing around (Jim Calhoun), and didn't come across like he just crawled out of a toxic waste dump (John Calipari) compared to his contemporaries.

That said, there have been plenty of rumors going around for decades regarding Duke players getting paid under the table.  He's not a saint by any stretch of the imagination, but the fact that lasted as long as he did is an impressive feat.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: As if the resell market for tickets to Cameron wasn't expensive enough.  Get ready for tickets more expensive than the Super Bowl and the Masters for Duke-UNC.


Hubert Davis wins that game and they will build him a statue in place of Silent Sam.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great. Now take that dirt-bag Saban with you. College sports is better off without these two jokers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unlike FARK, I like Duke. Coach K will truly be missed in the basketball world.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Gleeman: Live in Blue Devil county, people are going to be freaking out over this. Not a big Duke basketball fan but Coach K seems like one of the good ones.

He managed to cultivate, develop, and fiercely protect a very specific image that sports media types fawned over incessantly.  Credit where credit is due, he managed to keep himself from being portrayed as a raging asshole (Bobby Knight), kept his nose clean (Rick Pitino), kept the NCAA from sniffing around (Jim Calhoun), and didn't come across like he just crawled out of a toxic waste dump (John Calipari) compared to his contemporaries.

That said, there have been plenty of rumors going around for decades regarding Duke players getting paid under the table.  He's not a saint by any stretch of the imagination, but the fact that lasted as long as he did is an impressive feat.


Well, like I said not a Duke fan just going by what I've seen/read about him on the local news.

On the grand scheme of things paying students under the table isn't great but is something the majority of college teams probably do at some point.

I mean at least he wasn't diddling kids with the consent of the university leadership or something like that.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Danny Ainge retires.

Brad Stevens moves to front office.

Coach K takes over the HC job for Boston.

emojiforu.comView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well there are Hundreds of reasons I Think his tEam was popular.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Coach Z is still my fave...
 
RiverRat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

empres77: Newsflash? Really?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A college basketball coach retires and it's a NEWS FLASH? WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A college basketball coach retires and it's a NEWS FLASH? WTF?

[Fark user image 625x455]


Careful now. Stating that one doesn't give a shiat about college sports rustles a lot of jimmies around here for some weird reason.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But Lieutenant Dan you ain't got no Coach Kay!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Russ1642: A college basketball coach retires and it's a NEWS FLASH? WTF?

[Fark user image 625x455]

Careful now. Stating that one doesn't give a shiat about college sports rustles a lot of jimmies around here for some weird reason.


The guy announced when he's going to retire. It's not like he suddenly died in a strip club incident.
 
