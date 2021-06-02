 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   What is Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win?   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Medina Spirit drug test, Tests, Romsey, jeopardy  
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of when athletes say "I'm the champion, and they can never take that away from me."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owners might have to set the AC to 80 degrees, shop at Walmart, and sell their superyacht if they can't get this overturned.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a lifetime ban for Baffert.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that horse was tweaking.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Time for a lifetime ban for Baffert.


I agree.

At the very least, I hope Darley pulls their string and he never gets another decent runner.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, is the answer "glue?"
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I knew that horse was tweaking.


I knew that horse was twerking.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 picograms?  a 40th if a milligra
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they cannot take away the victory.  It was already certified by the track.

So good luck getting your bets back.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf?  (curses phone)

1/40000000 of a milligram?
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: But they cannot take away the victory.  It was already certified by the track.

So good luck getting your bets back.


Yeah, the bets are decided. But for the horse's owner, the prizes for winning are gone.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: wtf?  (curses phone)

1/40000000 of a milligram?


Yeah, with specific enough controls a lab may be able to look for specific samples that small. I don't know what a typical dosage is, or the timeline this implies (like did it get a super power shot at birth and nothing else and this is leftover evidence, or is this like double the active dosage for a normal horse?).
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this the guy who immediately went on FOX and blamed cancel culture?
 
gregz18
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DRTFA: This reminds me of when athletes say "I'm the champion, and they can never take that away from me."


Agrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That it funky and cold
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't do the right thing and it gets worse.

Do the right thing and the idiot will sue and discovery will dredge up all the reasons the guy should have been banned a long time ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: 25 picograms?  a 40th if a milligra


Fark user image Fark user image Fark user image Fark user image Fark user image

Here's five pikagrams, if it helps.
 
