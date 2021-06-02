 Skip to content
 
(Kare11)   President Biden is offering free beer as an incentive for people to get vaccinated before July 4. What Anheuser-Busch has to do with beer is unknown at this time   (kare11.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunately, it's Icehouse.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, if you're gonna threaten me with crappy beer I may just have to start exploring options for unvaccinating myself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, like it or not, they do own several craft breweries, so technically, they do make beer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How many vaccines is it safe to get, anyway?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Incentives, bah!
I got vaccinated shortly after moving to a town with no Krispy Kreme and do you see me complaining?
Yes.  Yes you do.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always pays to read the article


The fine print on the Anheuser-Busch promotion reveals the benefits to the sponsoring company, which will collect consumer data and photos through its website to register, and that it will only provide $5 credits to the first 200,000 people to respond once the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sitegenesis.production.deckers.coremedia.cloudView Full Size

Prince and Daryl from "Coming to America" had a son.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"You should get vaccinated because not only does it protect you, it helps to protect those around you"

FARK THAT NOISE

"If you get vaccinated in June, I will give you a free Budweiser"

WHERE DO I SIGN UP FARK YEAH

We are a nation of toddlers.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [memeguy.com image 400x396]


I once took a Coors Light from someone, said thank you, and proceeded to walk around with it for the next 3 hours so that nobody would try to offer me another one.

That's the best I can do for you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: swankywanky: [memeguy.com image 400x396]

I once took a Coors Light from someone, said thank you, and proceeded to walk around with it for the next 3 hours so that nobody would try to offer me another one.

That's the best I can do for you.


You were both smart in your own ways!
 
