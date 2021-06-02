 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Controversy erupts over tight pants in Tanzanian parliament. Tanzanian Devil unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This could be shocking to me if I haven't in real life met men who believe that how a woman dresses is some type of sexual harassment to them."

It's all about control, as always.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "This could be shocking to me if I haven't in real life met men who believe that how a woman dresses is some type of sexual harassment to them."

It's all about control, as always.


That, and the seemingly universal governing technique of doing anything to get out of really doing anything -- the right things.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Cafe Threads: "This could be shocking to me if I haven't in real life met men who believe that how a woman dresses is some type of sexual harassment to them."

It's all about control, as always.

That, and the seemingly universal governing technique of doing anything to get out of really doing anything -- the right things.


And way too much a dat azz.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lady, if you wanna move to Houston you can wear all the ass-tastic pants you want, girl.

Thats the official uniform down here.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
your pants are too tight!

these aren't my pants!

/according to the pics, they are in fact NOT tight at all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After incident in parliament, Tanzania government shares detailed DRESS CODE guidelines for all public servants....and her pants are just like the ones in the pics that say they are acceptable:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do you think that my pants are too tight?
Do you think that I'm creepy?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: After incident in parliament, Tanzania government shares detailed DRESS CODE guidelines for all public servants....and her pants are just like the ones in the pics that say they are acceptable:

[pbs.twimg.com image 704x1080]


Well, not that we'd know cause of the language barrier and all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unless there's butt crack and cameltoe, those pants aren't tight.

nothing to see here, move along...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Why even wear pants in Parliament at all?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just wait until I stroll in there wearing my male yoga pants, moose knuckle swaying to and fro...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
