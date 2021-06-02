 Skip to content
 
(BGR)   19th Century iPhones: Time Travel? or Aliens   (bgr.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a small book to me, maybe a bible?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Not enough pixels to tell if it's an iPhone, and.....
2. ....in spite of the lack of pixels, it's obviously not an iPhone.
3. Why? Because....really?!?!  Do I really have to explain why?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's obviously not an iPhone. It's a Galaxy S21.
 
patowen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now show us the medieval cell towers and power outlets.
 
dave0821
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: 1. Not enough pixels to tell if it's an iPhone, and.....
2. ....in spite of the lack of pixels, it's obviously not an iPhone.
3. Why? Because....really?!?!  Do I really have to explain why?


In the immortal words of Parappa the rapper
You gotta believe!!!!
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's obviously her spit cup.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People are flipping out over this 1860 painting that appears to show an iPhone

You see Jimmy, the thing about 99% of people is they are fu*king idiots.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a douchebag detector, and it's flashing red.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a lil prayer book ya gibface flapdoodle.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, this will probably be the stupidest farking thing I'll see all week.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop giving us serious cranks a bad name with this nonsense. We should have semi-serious discussions of all manner of weird sci-fi possibilities, but this is just stupid - its an old timey pamphlet, like a Chick track of her day.

i.redd.itView Full Size


/evidence for time travel is in the Mandela Effect stories
//am I being serious?
\\\even I may not know
 
deadsanta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One's a hymnal, suggesting the choice a woman makes between virtue and motherhood (because ofc they couldn't be the same in Catholicism), and the other is a man delivering a letter.  Holy crap what did I read?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All I see is an ad for Iphone...
 
Explodo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy balls people are stupid.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: That looks like a small book to me, maybe a bible?


Book? You mean like some primitive e-reader or something?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old story is old. And it's a book.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*yawn*

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: That looks like a small book to me, maybe a bible?


Yep. It's a:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aliens: Smart enough to master time travel and hiding covertly in plain sight while also preventing concrete evidence of their existence from surfacing.

Also Aliens: Let me check tiktok while someone sets up an easel and breaks out the oil paints.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People are flipping out

No, they aren't.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr.Poops: Well, this will probably be the stupidest farking thing I'll see all week.


You stay out of the Politics tab, don't you...
 
Creoena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr.Poops: Well, this will probably be the stupidest farking thing I'll see all week.


You must not have made it over to the politics tab yet this week.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: 1. Not enough pixels to tell if it's an iPhone, and.....
2. ....in spite of the lack of pixels, it's obviously not an iPhone.
3. Why? Because....really?!?!  Do I really have to explain why?


Yes, please explain for all of us why this painting from 1860 doesn't have an iPhone because I don't think we all get it.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a farking hymnal. "Journalism" like this is (one of the reasons) why we're dumb and getting dumber.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

birdbro69: It's a farking hymnal.


How do you know it's not a pocket edition of A Primer for Today's Aspiring Trollop?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is the ONLY thing it can be? Really?

I know the average attention span is now about 6 seconds but we're losing our creativity too?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 TFA notes that the iPhone is baked into our society. That's why I don't understand why some people still consider it a status symbol. Even the family dog has an iPhone on his collar so he can be texted for dinner time.

I run a then- very expensive Pixel, but I've never seen a case with a cutout to display the small Google logo on the back. I've never seen a Pixel troll here on Fark. Why, it's almost like it's just a pleasant product you don't have to be smug about.

If you're buying an iPhone bc you think it's fashionable, lol. Don't forget your Beats headphones.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm more bothered that she's wearing Victoria's Secret lingerie under that dress, 117 years before the company was even founded.

Explain that away, skeptics.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
an iPhone??  From over 16 years ago?!?!

Obviously, it's a Blackberry.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x255]


Is she calling in the Cuban hit on JFK?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's a douchebag detector, and it's flashing red.


So you're saying you're in the picture somewhere?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

swankywanky: an iPhone??  From over 16 years ago?!?!

Obviously, it's a Blackberry.


or 160 even

Techies from 16 years ago might not eve remember the Blackberry

/which is scary
//and means I feel that much older every day
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swankywanky: an iPhone??  From over 16 years ago?!?!

Obviously, it's a Blackberry.


Might be a Newton.
 
i state your name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: TFA notes that the iPhone is baked into our society. That's why I don't understand why some people still consider it a status symbol. Even the family dog has an iPhone on his collar so he can be texted for dinner time.

I run a then- very expensive Pixel, but I've never seen a case with a cutout to display the small Google logo on the back. I've never seen a Pixel troll here on Fark. Why, it's almost like it's just a pleasant product you don't have to be smug about.

If you're buying an iPhone bc you think it's fashionable, lol. Don't forget your Beats headphones.


Imma call you IMAX, because you're projecting hugely.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: TFA notes that the iPhone is baked into our society. That's why I don't understand why some people still consider it a status symbol. Even the family dog has an iPhone on his collar so he can be texted for dinner time.

I run a then- very expensive Pixel, but I've never seen a case with a cutout to display the small Google logo on the back. I've never seen a Pixel troll here on Fark. Why, it's almost like it's just a pleasant product you don't have to be smug about.

If you're buying an iPhone bc you think it's fashionable, lol. Don't forget your Beats headphones.


Fark user imageView Full Size


do you also call Band-Aid's "adhesive strips?"
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this like when Mark Twain discovered Data's head in 19th century San Francisco, 500 years before Data existed?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you have no frame of reference for what an object is, your brain automatically tries to categorize it as something you've already got in your memory banks.

In this case, no one walks around with a small pocket bible or letter anymore, so your brain automatically tries to interpret those as the most common item we see in that position: A phone.  You can try to tell yourself it's not a phone, and logically, you know it can't be, but there's still that small section of your mind that still says "But it really does look like a smartphone", because at least some part of your brain is still translating it as such, even if the logic center eventually overrides it.

The same thing happens in your mind with music lyrics.  Once your brain has an interpretation for some muddled lyrics, it can be very hard to convince yourself it's wrong, even after you already know what the true lyrics should be, and years later, you'll still find yourself trying to sing the wrong lyrics.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My great grandmother used to carry a little pocket bible and at times she would hold it like that with her golden cross on the front and pray as she would walk around the park.

Maybe abnormal but that's basically what she looked like.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tansa: swankywanky: an iPhone??  From over 16 years ago?!?!

Obviously, it's a Blackberry.

Might be a Newton.


the simpsons newton
Youtube 4oBJXdegv7s
 
mindset zero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patowen: Now show us the medieval cell towers and power outlets.


Or a space program. Was a Trebuchet used as a launcher for a medieval satellite?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

