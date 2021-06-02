 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man who robbed taco shop with water gun back in 1981 asks for clemency [again], having earned three associate's degrees and several college credits while in prison. Fark: His victim says let him out   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems more than enough.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC - if you gave him 1 month / $1 he'd be long out.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
life in prison and a $15,000 fine

What the faaaaark?

Even ignoring the travesty of incarcerating someone for so long, it's cost $1.2M to have him in prison all this time.

/average is $31,000 per year
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think as long as the taco shop gets to rob him with a water gun, we should call it even.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who robs a taco shop? Isn't the point that it's cheap as heck?

"life in prison and a $15,000 fine"

Jesus Christ. Did they go easy on him?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: He's not being granted clemency because he hasn't given his sinner's heart to Jesus.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll let him out once he develops some significant health problems...that he'll have to rob someplace to pay for the treatment of.

What a ridiculous, broken system.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The video of his victim asking the governor to release him is emotionally upsetting.
I kind of wish I hadn't watched it.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can sleep a lot easier knowing I won't get super soaked.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Thanks Oops I Crapped My Pants.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who robs a taco shop? Isn't the point that it's cheap as heck?

"life in prison and a $15,000 fine"

Jesus Christ. Did they go easy on him?


Tacos are serious f*cking business, man...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1 Don't do gun crimes.
2.  Ban all guns including water guns, finger guns, poptarts chewed to look like guns, and machine gun kelly, and people who's sign name is finger guns.
3.  Any body found with any gun, and previous gun crime convicts should be exiled to the dry valleys in antartica.

Problem solved.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: casual disregard: Who robs a taco shop? Isn't the point that it's cheap as heck?

"life in prison and a $15,000 fine"

Jesus Christ. Did they go easy on him?

Tacos are serious f*cking business, man...


Well, you're not wrong.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*sputters, enraged*
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The real crime here is Arkansas tacos.

Jesus.
 
alacrity
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gotta love Joe Biden's MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCING!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Before I have an opinion on this, I'll need to know if he smoked marijuana one time or anything like that.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: *sputters, enraged*


The bad people are in the bad people place. Take my hand?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If they let him out now, he'll just move up to more lethal guns.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow life for robbery without a murder... They know he's white right? Pretty sure when I had jury duty a guy did this with a bb gun and he was likely looking at 10 years but much less with probation. Probably got out in 4-5. They still consider it the same as if it's a real gun in every state, but can't tack on the additional weapons charges some states have (no permit, ammo, high cap etc) or felon with a gun charge.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's worth keeping in mind that a robbery of a taco stand is a crime of poverty.  That $1.2M that's been spent on him (or whatever the exact amount is) could have been better spent on improving his life.

Fort Smith, AR has homes today that average $129,000.

Arkansas's state university annual tuition is $6,000/year.

You could have set this guy right for $153,000 and spent the rest some other way.

And yeah, I know, I'm bringing this up for a white convict and it's a mercy and practicality that should be shown for every person in America.  Sure let him pay some price for "armed" robbery.  How about some community service?  Six months worth?  A year?  Jail time for the first month to try to get stuff sorted with him?

This crime shouldn't have cost him four decades and the community that time and money.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: JFC - if you gave him 1 month / $1 he'd be long out.


They should use that ratio for wall street banksters, politicians and crooked cops.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
he was 30 y/o when he decided that robbing the taco shop was a good idea.

coulda used a real gun if he had one. might have gotten an innocent bystander killed if the taco shop owner wasn't as agreeable.

hmmmm.... this is a tough one.
i am sympathetic...but...hmmm.

fit him w/ a collar and release him. soon enough he'll realize that life in prison is better than living free in Arkansas.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: soon enough he'll realize that life in prison is better than living free in Arkansas.


I thought we had rules against cruel and unusual punishment....
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You don't get that kind of sentence when you're a first time offender.
You have to be a career criminal with multiple convictions for the same offense.

Still, I think 40 years is a bit much.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's scary what some folks will do to get out of paying for college
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Before I have an opinion on this, I'll need to know if he smoked marijuana one time or anything like that.


My friend, you do not smoke marijuana. You inject a marijuana. And that's how Debbie died! And Becky!

/I am wearing a fish on my head. Your opinion is irrelevant.
//May have smoked too much Fark over my lifetime.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Isitoveryet: soon enough he'll realize that life in prison is better than living free in Arkansas.

I thought we had rules against cruel and unusual punishment....


it's a predicament.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is a beautiful example of just how unbelievably broken our judicial system is. Free him, give him some cash and never, ever do that BS again.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A true American would have used a *real* gun. Let him rot and throw away the key.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: It's scary what some folks will do to get out of paying for college


Hell if I knew I could have meals and dorm paid for, I might have done the 40 year plan.

Stupid 4 year plan that I never even use.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alacrity: Gotta love Joe Biden's MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCING!


Fark off. This is 1981, not 1993.

The surprising thing is that in Arkansas armed robbery is a class Y and no different than first degree murder. Exact same sentencing guidelines. In addition there can be no alternate sentences, probation, or suspension. You do the time in the sentence, period. He got life in prison and he can never get out except for a pardon. There is no parole.

What farking jury handed down a life sentence for a squirt gun?

/brother in law is finishing up 8 years in prison for armed robbery
//he will be out this year
///he was convicted in ARIZONA
 
amb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmm Arkansas, convict must be .... Holy crap they threw the book at a white guy. I guess if he were black, he'd be on death row.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: IamTomJoad: It's scary what some folks will do to get out of paying for college

Hell if I knew I could have meals and dorm paid for, I might have done the 40 year plan.

Stupid 4 year plan that I never even use.


And only one degree to show for it....your parents are ashamed you didn't care enough about your future to do 40 years and make something of yourself.
 
0z79
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: lindalouwho: *sputters, enraged*

The bad people are in the bad people place. Take my hand?


User name most certainly checks out.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [Fark user image image 425x317]


DFENS
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Taco Grande Larceny.
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if it was a real gun - the guy shouldn't be in for 40 years and counting. If he didn't hurt someone- 10 years max. Hell - depending on circumstances- 5 years.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Axeofjudgement: IamTomJoad: It's scary what some folks will do to get out of paying for college

Hell if I knew I could have meals and dorm paid for, I might have done the 40 year plan.

Stupid 4 year plan that I never even use.

And only one degree to show for it....your parents are ashamed you didn't care enough about your future to do 40 years and make something of yourself.


Is one BS better than 3 Associates?

Also does it count it I decided the trades were more fun.

And does that account for the fact my dad was surprised I earn more than the median household in America?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: lindalouwho: *sputters, enraged*

The bad people are in the bad people place. Take my hand?


Well, Jean Valjean did steal a loaf of bread.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alacrity: Gotta love Joe Biden's MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCING!


Biden had nothing to do with someone sentenced in 1981, dipshiat.
 
