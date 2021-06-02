 Skip to content
 
(CBS Miami)   Is there a Kidz Bop version of 'I fought the law'?   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Murica fark yeah.

They ask where have we gone wrong? Just about everywhere. If only there had been more guns around to stop this from happening.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If they try a 14 year old as an adult does that mean she's fair game for child molesters?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The kids were standing their ground!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Murica fark yeah.

They ask where have we gone wrong? Just about everywhere. If only there had been more guns around to stop this from happening.


Somehow I and hundreds of millions of Americans have managed to grow up without shooting anyone.
America is not to blame, it's called having shiatty parents.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What the hell is the Department of Juvenile Justice doing sending these kids to places that can't handle them?

Might have something to do with the cops having the budget and manpower to surround the house with a couple dozen officers armed to the teeth with full body armor, while juvie can't afford enough beds and has to send kids to adult prisons.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I take umbrage with the article stating deputies were forced to fire because the Kid shot first. They were not strictly obligated to fire back, especially if the kids were in a house in the area was clear. Hunker down behind your cars and shoot some tear gas or something in there
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: If they try a 14 year old as an adult does that mean she's fair game for child molesters?


Goddamn this thread got dark fast.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: dothemath: If they try a 14 year old as an adult does that mean she's fair game for child molesters?

Goddamn this thread got dark fast.


It's about teenagers shooting at police, who shot back at them, after the kids broke into her house. It got dark before it started
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Better article about the teenage and preteen Bonnie & Clyde:

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/loc​a​l/2021/06/02/deputy-involved-shooting-​reported-in-volusia-county/

"The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that's when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds," Chitwood said.

"My deputies showed more restraint than I'm showing right now because I am furious that we could be burying somebody tonight. They took multiple multiple rounds... And I know for a fact one banana clip was empty from the AK-47. I know from the radio transmissions that a 12-year-old opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old opened fire on us with a shotgun and then walked out and threatened one of my sergeants and told him she was going to kill him. And we didn't returned fire. But after she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do we had to do," Chitwood said.

He described the Jackson and O'Brien as "Bonnie and Clyde" and said they shot at deputies from several vantage points in the home, including the pool deck, the bedroom and from the garage. He also called the pair "evil."

"Their conversation was they were going to kill my sergeant. They were coming out to kill cops. They were coming out to kill deputies, that's the conversation," Chitwood said.
 
