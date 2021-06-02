 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   John Hinckley Jr. posting love songs online. Can he borrow a feeling?   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Weird, CNN, Ronald Reagan, Democratic Party, President of the United States, John Warnock Hinckley Jr., Barack Obama, Reagan assassination attempt, President Reagan  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 10:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a new Youtube channel

What's wrong with this World
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take my hand with your glove of love.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman doing the commentary in the video is nails on a goddamn chalkboard. Holy hell.

YOU MUST BE OUTRAGED BY MY EVERY WORD!!!

That being said, Hinckley's music sucks, he shot the President and had he never saw the light of day again I wouldn't have been sad.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of them about Jody Foster?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: How many of them about Jody Foster?


*are
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He'd already been caught with a gun wanting to shoot a politician.
It's like they cleared a path for him.
His brother Scott Hinckley was part of a small dinner party with Neil Bush.
Hinckley's dad was a rich Bush donor in CO.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he's an effective example of how people with mental issues who commit crimes can be rehabilitated?  Why is this an issue?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Blue Swede - Hooked On A Feeling
Youtube Bo-qweh7nbQ
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rod Stewart & The Faces - Jodie
Youtube D2Bz0b-GjFM
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry John, it's just not going to work out

purewows3.imgix.netView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Jodie Foster...Im not to proud to beg....wont you tuck my balls between my legs!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: He has a new Youtube channel

What's wrong with this World


He served his time. And, I assume, was adjudicated to be no longer a threat to himself or others. Why would he NOT have a YouTube channel wherein he can sing poorly? All he did was shoot Reagan to impress Jodie Foster. Sounds like justifiable homicide to me...

/ the preceding post has a section in it that is not intended to be taken seriously.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only he had better aim we might all live in a vastly improved world
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Songs for Jodie
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 500x376]


My demo tape!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not bad. Second-best thing he ever did.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Jodie Foster...Im not too proud to beg....wont you tuck my balls between my legs!"


Q Lazzarus giggles with glee.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sh*t, if he'd shot somebody else, T-bag woulda pardoned him.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jody Foster's Army - Low Rider
Youtube jEuPH0nfEWA
He should be in a band...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet they had to draw straws at CNN to see who got stuck with covering this story.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: ShavedOrangutan: How many of them about Jody Jodie Foster?

*are


Peet peve.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, of course Jodie Foster never fell in love with him. Women don't go with the guy who almost succeeded.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Devo - I Desire
Youtube Cb_YpEnX2QQ


They should do a whole album.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Well, of course Jodie Foster never fell in love with him. Women don't go with the guy who almost succeeded.


"Your "best"! Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home and f*ck the prom queen."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If only he had better aim we might all live in a vastly improved world


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
o/~
Jodie is a good name...
(doo-doo-doo-doo)
for people, who are free, yeah!
(doo-doo-doo-doo)
Jodie stands for freedom
(yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
Whatever Jodie feels!
o/~
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies I Shot Reagan
Youtube QvM4MH_VnsQ
 
Dadburns
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...after watching TFV I am appropriately outraged.

/which is not very much
//try harder CNN
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.