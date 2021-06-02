 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Man shot in Ajax; culprit made clean getaway   (thestar.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Non-commercial, Ajax GO Station, Ajax, Ontario, Non-commercial educational, 29-year-old male victim, Wound, Durham Regional Police, Injuries  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Send in the cleaners.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where exactly is the ajax and does getting shot there hurt?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheech & Chong-Ajax:cocaine.m4v
Youtube TMUyfnvp2fc
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the suspect scrub the evidence?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Where exactly is the ajax and does getting shot there hurt?


Johan Cruyff Arena
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a heel.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lighten up, Francis!
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Warriors came out to play.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably escaped in a 1972 Mercury Comet with positraction.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Ajax was a town built to support an ammunition factory for WWII.  It is named after the HMS Ajax

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is that better than being impaled with Ajax?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Investigators report his asynchronous actions were key to outwitting the police.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a big one !

Or a small one.

I can never remember which
 
olrasputin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did he at least manage to retrieve Achilles's body first?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if he loaded his car asynchronously....
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x902]


Whenever I see the road sign for the town of 'Ajax' this damn jingle plays in my head

Ajax Stronger Than Dirt #1
Youtube EFZK5VkQes4
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What a heel.


You're thinking of Patroclus.
 
srb68
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: FrancoFile: What a heel.

You're thinking of Patroclus.


Everyone is wrong here.... unless I missed the sarcasm
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ajax was done in by Hector....at the Gates of Troy
 
Dakai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone cleaned up
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: Lighten up, Francis!


nytmare: [Fark user image 600x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

srb68: Kalyco Jack: FrancoFile: What a heel.

You're thinking of Patroclus.

Everyone is wrong here.... unless I missed the sarcasm


Ajax was a jerk, and that's why Patroclus got killed when he was wearing Achilles' armor.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What an Ajax might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.