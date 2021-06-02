 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Looks like all those burning dildos are gonna fark up Sri Lanka's environment   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said the ship could cause severe pollution if it sinks at its current location off the port of Colombo

Just one more thing...
 
FlamingBarrelOfDildos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RIP fam
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
25 tons of nitric acid... bruh... that stuff is about as stable as ammonium nitrate that has been sitting in the heat of an un-refrigerated mediterranean warehouse for 5 years. Surely this is a mistake in the reporting... or perhaps, I was unaware of the crazy shiat people ship on boats.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation.

Good luck with that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Dildo ships on fire off the coast of Colombo. I watched O-beams glitter in the dark near the Gräfenberg gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like squirts in rain. Time to die.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jebus, the only thing worse than a dumpster fire is a cargo ship fire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
/pray for the Branch Dildonians and Omarion
 
a2jk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Turns out "cheap shiat" isn't so cheap after all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlamingBarrelOfDildos: RIP fam


But do you have a GIF for this?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wingnut396: The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation.

Good luck with that.


Just how much compensation will it take to return the ecology back to the way it was before the acid farked it all up?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: 25 tons of nitric acid... bruh... that stuff is about as stable as ammonium nitrate that has been sitting in the heat of an un-refrigerated mediterranean warehouse for 5 years. Surely this is a mistake in the reporting... or perhaps, I was unaware of the crazy shiat people ship on boats.


Thats really not much, only about a tanker truck worth. Sounds scary so it was reported.

The oil is the real issue.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said the ship could cause severe pollution if it sinks at its current location off the port of Colombo

Just one more thing...


Beat me to it...

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is going to royally fark up a beautiful country and a lot of people who scrape a living and/or eat from fishing.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Scuttle the ship and then salvage the unburnt cargo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Man, your cargo ship is fu*ked up!"
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said the ship could cause severe pollution if it sinks at its current location off the port of Colombo

Just one more thing...


Worst thing about that show?  The terrible, campy direction is distracting.
 
