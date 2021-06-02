 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   China: Drone strike ALL the elephants   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Yunnan, Elephant, Xinhua News Agency, News agency, People's Daily, Yuxi, Kunming, wild elephants  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 12:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't elephants be deterred by the sound of bees?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It sounds like a Dawn Patrol.
 
Juc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
release all the mice!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are unhappy with China's treatment of the environment.  They are actually on their way to Beijing, to speak with the Management.
 
keldaria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good idea. They see how things are going in the US. Better not let the Republicans get a foothold over there.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Actual video of the Elephants in question.

Jungle Book: Dawn Patrol/Elephant Smash: [Part 1/2] - (1080p)
Youtube mDYIpMQcYYE
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can't elephants be deterred by the sound of bees?


If classic cartoons teach us anything, a tiny field mouse will gravely startle an elephant, causing the giant animal to leap onto a kitchen chair out of fear.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Build a wall and make the elephants pay for it?
 
mufhugger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: SpectroBoy: Can't elephants be deterred by the sound of bees?

If classic cartoons teach us anything, a tiny field mouse will gravely startle an elephant, causing the giant animal to leap onto a kitchen chair out of fear.


Also if you give an elephant alcohol, he'll invite a create a bunch of bubble elephants with his trunk and they'll dance around in the dark
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mufhugger: Pigeonhole: SpectroBoy: Can't elephants be deterred by the sound of bees?

If classic cartoons teach us anything, a tiny field mouse will gravely startle an elephant, causing the giant animal to leap onto a kitchen chair out of fear.

Also if you give an elephant alcohol, he'll invite a create a bunch of bubble elephants with his trunk and they'll dance around in the dark


From what I saw on a nature show you just push them out of a tree and they fly back home.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.