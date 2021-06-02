 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Idaho family suing school district after girl is pushed down stairs in a reenactment of a Shakespeare play, proving that the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stairs / But in ourselves   (kiro7.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Parents of a Twin, Twin Falls School District, High school, Education, Injury, school district, Twin Falls, Idaho, Tort  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 11:43 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had he gotten her preagant or no, Pricipal Caught Sayof?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What play? One of the funny ones or the heavy stuff?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn't comment because the matter remains under investigation.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
they'll have to reconsider doing 'up the down staircase' now
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Standard high school drama.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Interesting idea for a school play

The Terrible Secret Of Space
Youtube 7E0ot9iJm_k
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A Midsummer Nights Concussion"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student"

If it turns out this kid has a twin sister, the lawsuit is sunk before it even gets on the docket.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Beware the Ides of March, and the Stairs of May.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Now let it work. Mischief, thou art afoot. Take thou what course thou wilt."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Read the headline, noticed not a single mention of injury. Wondered if the daughter (and her family) are just annoying as heck.
Clicked the link:
"Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News that the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl's injuries."

Yeah, that's not what I had in mind at all and teacher is at least stupid to be doing such a stunt.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.