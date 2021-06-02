 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Cue the Minion with the fire alarm helmet   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: News, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Louis Armstrong, English-language films, Billie Holiday, huge fire, American films, towering inferno  
•       •       •

1350 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 5:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why not?

Beedoo- Beedoo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they've moved the remaining recording masters that weren't destroyed.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Minions - Fire alarm scene (Despicable Me 2) (HD)
Youtube htcQ6CIKqGg
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a certain theme park could benefit from June 1st being an annual fire safety training and inspection day.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🎵 That Gru is on fire! 🎶
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 🎵 That Gru is on fire! 🎶


We don't need no water, let the motherGruer burn.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably not as fun as their subway station.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.