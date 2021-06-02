 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Queen has some whitesplainin' to do   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Queen has remained personally exempted from those equality laws for more than four decades. The exemption has made it impossible for women or people from ethnic minorities working for her household to complain to the courts if they believe they have been discriminated against"

See, totally not racist!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
impeccabletablemanners.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just for that, Netflix is launching the alt-history drama Brownton Abbey, featuring a manor home outside Delhi, India, in 1948 as the all-white English service staff struggles with how to cope with the collapse of the British Raj and the evolution of their strained relationships with their Indian employers. Set to a Bollywood score and featuring gratuitous sex irrelevant to the plot, this will be one for the whole family!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: And just for that, Netflix is launching the alt-history drama Brownton Abbey, featuring a manor home outside Delhi, India, in 1948 as the all-white English service staff struggles with how to cope with the collapse of the British Raj and the evolution of their strained relationships with their Indian employers. Set to a Bollywood score and featuring gratuitous sex irrelevant to the plot, this will be one for the whole family!


Don't tempt me with a good time
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen trifecta in play?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: [impeccabletablemanners.files.wordpre​s​s.com image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamn, I think I found a new gif for heavy rotation.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Queen trifecta in play?


Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)
Youtube HgzGwKwLmgM
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is unclear when the practice ended. Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the ban and when it was revoked. It said its records showed people from ethnic minority backgrounds being employed in the 1990s. It added that before that decade, it did not keep records on the racial backgrounds of employees. "


I wonder, why not?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who do you think you are?  The Queen of England..."

..seems like a reasonable defense to this earth shattering news that rich, white royalty may be a teensy bit racist.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A white person born in 1926 was/is racist?

And they became the head of a system that literally focused on heredity as the most important factor??
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "This is not a repeat from..." using the Fark style guide. Guess this works, too.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "The Queen has remained personally exempted from those equality laws for more than four decades. The exemption has made it impossible for women or people from ethnic minorities working for her household to complain to the courts if they believe they have been discriminated against"

See, totally not racist!


There's probably a survey proving the UK monarchy is the least racist monarchy in Europe.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly countries not spending every millisecond obsessing over race since the beginning of time. The absolute audacity.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: I would have gone with "This is not a repeat from..." using the Fark style guide. Guess this works, too.


The fark style guide would have also mandated using the 'MURICA tag, just because.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow a document from 60yrs ago shows people didn't have today's values. Shocking
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

I'm sorry but the late 60s? That may actually make her more progressive than most other "high class" institutions
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: "Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

I'm sorry but the late 60s? That may actually make her more progressive than most other "high class" institutions


Fark man, that makes her more progressive than the modern day South.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Silly countries not spending every millisecond obsessing over race since the beginning of time. The absolute audacity.


Saying this about the British is both absolutely hilarious and absolutely historically ignorant.
 
inelegy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "The Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

Translation:  "Ermahgerd!11!! Stuff happened in the past that wouldn't be allowed now, because: progress.  MUH OUTRAGES!!!"

Look, attention seeking Wokes®, if the history you are so routinely upset by didn't happen, you'd be fresh out your favorite religion substitute of passive progressive attention seeking.  Unless you're in possession of a time machine and are prepared to go back to fix all of these upsetting problems that apparently give your life meaning, please feel free to do something more productive with your miserable existence.
 
dascott
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't have them dirtying up the pool.
 
dascott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inelegy: FTFA:  "The Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

Translation:  "Ermahgerd!11!! Stuff happened in the past that wouldn't be allowed now, because: progress.  MUH OUTRAGES!!!"

Look, attention seeking Wokes®, if the history you are so routinely upset by didn't happen, you'd be fresh out your favorite religion substitute of passive progressive attention seeking.  Unless you're in possession of a time machine and are prepared to go back to fix all of these upsetting problems that apparently give your life meaning, please feel free to do something more productive with your miserable existence.


Uh... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M​eghan,_​Duchess_of_Sussex
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Having racist bigoted policies is evil but was not exactly something unusual back then. Being exempt from equality laws should stop ASAP though.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inelegy: FTFA:  "The Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

Translation:  "Ermahgerd!11!! Stuff happened in the past that wouldn't be allowed now, because: progress.  MUH OUTRAGES!!!"

Look, attention seeking Wokes®, if the history you are so routinely upset by didn't happen, you'd be fresh out your favorite religion substitute of passive progressive attention seeking.  Unless you're in possession of a time machine and are prepared to go back to fix all of these upsetting problems that apparently give your life meaning, please feel free to do something more productive with your miserable existence.


The way I chose to interpret it was, Queen decides to grudgingly be less blatantly racist, but wanted immunity from prosecution for her past actions.  That whole take responsibility for your actions, by which I mean, you, not me, never me.

But, you just enjoy your little rant if it makes you feel better.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Queenfecta is now in play.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, the woman has been around like 300 years, are you really going to judge her actions of holding slaves 300 years ago to today's standards?

Fine whatever, I guess the Queen is cancelled now...

/If you think I'm serious please look for your humor in the lost and found
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The people who engineered modern slavery are racists? Hard to believe.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh goody, another low-numbered account that hasn't been heard from in years spouting nonsense.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
faroutmagazine.co.ukView Full Size

The fascist regime
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Look, the woman has been around like 300 years, are you really going to judge her actions of holding slaves 300 years ago to today's standards?

Fine whatever, I guess the Queen is cancelled now...

/If you think I'm serious please look for your humor in the lost and found


Didn't they try to cancel her for disliking Meghan Markle and worrying that Harry's son might be too dark. As if the rest of us didn't have racist grandmothers?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "It is unclear when the practice ended. Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the ban and when it was revoked. It said its records showed people from ethnic minority backgrounds being employed in the 1990s. It added that before that decade, it did not keep records on the racial backgrounds of employees. "


I wonder, why not?


Because they didn't need to.   Everyone was white.  No need to track that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Queen trifecta in play?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
article: 'courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s'

The courtiers did it, and it was 60 years ago.   Old news is so exciting.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Silly countries not spending every millisecond obsessing over race since the beginning of time. The absolute audacity.


When you leave those primitives to their own devices, they start arguing over who the real white people are.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PrivateCaboose: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Look, the woman has been around like 300 years, are you really going to judge her actions of holding slaves 300 years ago to today's standards?

Fine whatever, I guess the Queen is cancelled now...

/If you think I'm serious please look for your humor in the lost and found

Didn't they try to cancel her for disliking Meghan Markle and worrying that Harry's son might be too dark. As if the rest of us didn't have racist grandmothers?


My granny would love to tell you about the Puerto Ricans of Bridgeport...

They carried her groceries to her apartment for her.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jeez. You gotta be pretty racist to be behind us here in the U.S. in the legislative equal rights race.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Jeez. You gotta be pretty racist to be behind us here in the U.S. in the legislative equal rights race.


European racism is more deeply rooted (they've been doing it for 500 years or so). They cover it up with classism, but it is still there.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Queen trifecta in play?


I think I saw a submission about Freddie Mercury dying?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NutWrench: until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?


You know people knew that racism was wrong in the 60's, right?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: NutWrench: until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?

You know people knew that racism was wrong in the 60's, right?


Of course I do. Why would you assume that my sarcastic poke at subby for not reading TFA meant I didn't? Are you trolling or being obtuse, here?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: NutWrench: until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?

You know people knew that racism was wrong in the 60's, right?


Sure. by now in 2021, people have no excuse whatsoever. And yet here we are...
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: And just for that, Netflix is launching the alt-history drama Brownton Abbey, featuring a manor home outside Delhi, India, in 1948 as the all-white English service staff struggles with how to cope with the collapse of the British Raj and the evolution of their strained relationships with their Indian employers. Set to a Bollywood score and featuring gratuitous sex irrelevant to the plot, this will be one for the whole family!


That actually sounds watchable.  Which is high praise for Netflix these days.

/Can't stand Bridgerton
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: NutWrench: until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?

You know people knew that racism was wrong in the 60's, right?


A whole lot of people thought it was perfectly cromulent, too.  An artifact of "natural law."   The people that knew it was wrong were a minority in the '60s.  It has taken four decades to get to the "Generally people think racism is wrong" stage, and even that is littered with caveats.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

inelegy: FTFA:  "The Queen's courtiers banned "coloured immigrants or foreigners" from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s"

Translation:  "Ermahgerd!11!! Stuff happened in the past that wouldn't be allowed now, because: progress.  MUH OUTRAGES!!!"

Look, attention seeking Wokes®, if the history you are so routinely upset by didn't happen, you'd be fresh out your favorite religion substitute of passive progressive attention seeking.  Unless you're in possession of a time machine and are prepared to go back to fix all of these upsetting problems that apparently give your life meaning, please feel free to do something more productive with your miserable existence.


Sure, that's why Buckingham Palace's response to "Okay, so what have you done since the late 60s?" was "Uh...look over there!  *smokebomb*"
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: brainlordmesomorph: "It is unclear when the practice ended. Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the ban and when it was revoked. It said its records showed people from ethnic minority backgrounds being employed in the 1990s. It added that before that decade, it did not keep records on the racial backgrounds of employees. "


I wonder, why not?

Because they didn't need to.   Everyone was white.  No need to track that.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "It is unclear when the practice ended. Buckingham Palace refused to answer questions about the ban and when it was revoked. It said its records showed people from ethnic minority backgrounds being employed in the 1990s. It added that before that decade, it did not keep records on the racial backgrounds of employees. "


I wonder, why not?


They didn't have to, and I think you know why
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NutWrench: HotWingConspiracy: NutWrench: until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered

Racial discrimination? In the 1960s? Surely you jest. Do you need some "history-splaining" subby?

You know people knew that racism was wrong in the 60's, right?

Of course I do. Why would you assume that my sarcastic poke at subby for not reading TFA meant I didn't? Are you trolling or being obtuse, here?


I am unable to discern sarcasm on a text-based forum.
 
