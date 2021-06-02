 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Elvin Hunter arrested for trying to join ISIS. Man, this new World of Warcraft expansion is dark   (kiro7.com) divider line
50
    More: Facepalm, criminal complaint, Terrorism, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, 20-year-old Seattle man, Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, U.S. District Court, Justice Department  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 4:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They basically turned Sylvanis into a mixture of Undead Hitler and Thanos. It got this dark a LONG time ago.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have used feign death when they came to arrest him.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the Elvish just do that?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww yeah... it's not Grindr, it's Allar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all the fox news watchers, the elders at the mosque did their part, when they felt they could do no more they reported him under a trump government.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bullshiat anti horde propaganda he's obviously alliance
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ELLLLLLLL-VIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNN​NN​!!!!!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forget Elvin Hunter, here comes Elvish Presley!!
Fark user imageView Full Size



also, Elvin should be put to sleep.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys are like the dude at the Kanye concert who stands out in the aisle and dances and raps along to every word of every song.
Just calm the fu*k down, man.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mongbiohazard:

Fark user imageView Full Size

First page of google image search, now funny it.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "whadabout teh XTIANS!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all just keep thinking you can let young men be dejected. You can't. Exhibit one. Rage can't sit idle, it needs to be focused.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You name a child Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, what did you expect.
He never had a chance.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the last few months have shown us anything, thoughtful radicalized folks should get their CS degree and then hack/encrypt critical infrastructure.  It'll cause far more havoc than any lone boob with an explosive vest.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath:

In the late 90s I found myself at a hootie & the blowfish show ( free ticket, don't ask)

A dude on the front row of the balcony almost went over miming Darius Rucker, both the singing and playing air guitar. He wasn't drinking and sat down afterwards.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of American mass media supported terrorist groups this kid coulda joined and not faced any repercussions. Too bad he's white.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge:

A Nordic Supremacist
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Where is my John Wayne?
//Where is my prairie song?
///Where is my happy ending?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: mongbiohazard:

[Fark user image image 259x194]
First page of google image search, now funny it.


You are not the boss of me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: dothemath:

In the late 90s I found myself at a hootie & the blowfish show ( free ticket, don't ask)

A dude on the front row of the balcony almost went over miming Darius Rucker, both the singing and playing air guitar. He wasn't drinking and sat down afterwards.


His name.....Osama Bin Laden.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does ISIS have an elite Douchebag Brigade this guy wanted to join?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought Bud looked a bit Elvish.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/He's more popular than cheeses
//One-Two-Many-LOTS!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate gankers.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame his parents for the name they saddled him with.
He was probably a happy baby and child up to a certain age but after hearing shiat about his name, he went darkside.

Probably got his ass beat over it a bunch of time too.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Golfrey said. "So it's like somebody sitting right next to them, telling them 'kill, kill, kill,'" he said."

Why am I picturing Arlo Guthrie in June?   That's half a year a way.

/You can get anything you want at Allah's restaurant.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams"

With a name like that, I'm not sure ISIS will take him, except as a trophy.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I blame his parents for the name they saddled him with.
He was probably a happy baby and child up to a certain age but after hearing shiat about his name for years and years, he went darkside.

Probably got his ass beat over it a bunch of time too.


/ftfm
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: There are plenty of American mass media supported terrorist groups this kid coulda joined and not faced any repercussions. Too bad he's white.


Guess Oath Keepers told him they were all full up.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His cousins, Ed and Michael, could not be reached for comment.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this story and thought, Really, Syria? You couldn't mind a message board out of Yakima or Wenatchee?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: You name a child Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, what did you expect.
He never had a chance.


His parents sent him down this path on the day he was Bgorn.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats a shift bussing at Stucky's, I guess.

Aren't we supposed to blow up his family's house now?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: forget Elvin Hunter, here comes Elvish Presley!!
[Fark user image image 420x500]


also, Elvin should be put to sleep.


Yes, I read the headline as Elvis Hunter..  which seemed a bit more interesting but no less insane.

Elvis Hunter claims the King of Rock'n'Roll is alive & will be reinstated in April May July August.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Herr Flick's Revenge:

A Nordic Supremacist


Exactly, you expect a maladjusted individual with all kinds of suppressed rage.
It has to come out some way.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why I played Everquest instead.  You never had this kind of foolishness there.

Sincerely,

Half-elf Ranger, esq.

/ranger lfg
//train to zone
///ranger down
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: See, this is why I played Everquest instead.  You never had this kind of foolishness there.

Sincerely,

Half-elf Ranger, esq.

/ranger lfg
//train to zone
///ranger down


Nah, never worried about rangers pulling a train.  Now bards, they would pull the entire freaking zone.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ELVEN HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You all just keep thinking you can let young men be dejected. You can't. Exhibit one. Rage can't sit idle, it needs to be focused.


Right he needs a dose of antifa stat.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: If the last few months have shown us anything, thoughtful radicalized folks should get their CS degree and then hack/encrypt critical infrastructure.  It'll cause far more havoc than any lone boob with an explosive vest.


I could go for a lone boob right now. Maybe even a pair.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well come on now anyone who's played Warcraft knows that elf huntars will roll need on anything including ISIS loot.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What Elvin Hunters may look like
otakuusamagazine.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fooled around and fell in war?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why couldn't this guy become Muslim the right way, wandering from his now ex-girlfriend's apartment on a subway ride from her apartment in the Bronx to the East Village wearing velvet lace frock poet shirt, velvet pants and 20 eyelet steel toed boots and joining prayer haphazardly until someone notices, brings him over to the imam, and after a short discussion (though after alot of prior personal research) recites the declaration of faith? Then spend about 20 years fighting and switching between the Jewish faith he grew up with and the Islamic faith he embraced until he finally marries the woman of his dreams at the mosque he learned Islam from in his little corner of Jersey. There's a lack of desire to join ISIS in that scenario!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: What Elvin Hunters may look like
[otakuusamagazine.com image 600x338]


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bgorn?
Did they just guess at Björn?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Bgorn?
Did they just guess at Björn?


You rang?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: swahnhennessy: Bgorn?
Did they just guess at Björn?

You rang?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 316x316]


negrophonic.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: AuralArgument: dothemath:

In the late 90s I found myself at a hootie & the blowfish show ( free ticket, don't ask)

A dude on the front row of the balcony almost went over miming Darius Rucker, both the singing and playing air guitar. He wasn't drinking and sat down afterwards.

His name.....Osama Bin Laden.


Thank you for that...long distance dedication.  I'm Casey Kasem, see you next time.
 
emtwo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it's a crime to join or try to join ISIS, why not neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, etc.?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emtwo: If it's a crime to join or try to join ISIS, why not neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, etc.?


Because those are Caucasian extremist groups.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.