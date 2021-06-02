 Skip to content
Today is National Leave the Office Early Day, a day to remember that there are other things in life than sitting behind a desk working your life away, like, uh . . . cats, I think, and drinking
    June 2nd  
posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2021 at 6:50 PM



22 Comments
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow way to green this after the work day has already ended for most of the country
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's POETS Day

/ Piss Off Early, Tomorrow's Saturday
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone want my coupon for a free lobster dinner? Memorial Day 2021 only.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's 353 here.  Could walk the dog one last time before we are ordered back into traffic
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That's POETS Day

/ Piss Off Early, Tomorrow's Saturday


And it's every week
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: Anyone want my coupon for a free lobster dinner? Memorial Day 2021 only.


Sold!  How much?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Desk? What desk? I've been working from home since March 12, 2020.
 
BenjaminGrimm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow way to green this after the work day has already ended for most of the country


This
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In my world this is just what Friday means. Weird to me that yall have only one day a year for it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is this "life" you speak of? Is it like the mythological "free time" and "vacation" I keep hearing about?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weird...I did that today.  We've been on 3-2 schedule ("pick three days, work from home 2") for 14 months.  last week evidently the "Boss Boss" said we're all 5.  That was not my understanding.  I was in for a few matters, then at noon told my direct Boss, "i'm outta here."

"well...Boss Boss said we have to stay all day."

"....that's not my understanding.  And Suzy, she got to go home."

"Well....Suzy worked something out with Boss Boss."

"Oh, really?  Well, I'm gonna work something out too, then."

"well....did you already work it out?  I mean..."

"as the saying goes, forgiveness is easier to get than permission, so, I'm outta here bro."

"well.....ok, ricky, but.....I really think...."

"SEE YOU FRIDAY."
 
wyldkard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Calendar Man is the lamest Batman villain ever.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow way to green this after the work day has already ended for most of the country


I think it was greened after 5 ironically.

/left work 15 minutes early
//we were very slow
///obligatary third slashie
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Weird...I did that today.  We've been on 3-2 schedule ("pick three days, work from home 2") for 14 months.  last week evidently the "Boss Boss" said we're all 5.  That was not my understanding.  I was in for a few matters, then at noon told my direct Boss, "i'm outta here."

"well...Boss Boss said we have to stay all day."

"....that's not my understanding.  And Suzy, she got to go home."

"Well....Suzy worked something out with Boss Boss."

"Oh, really?  Well, I'm gonna work something out too, then."

"well....did you already work it out?  I mean..."

"as the saying goes, forgiveness is easier to get than permission, so, I'm outta here bro."

"well.....ok, ricky, but.....I really think...."

"SEE YOU FRIDAY."


It seems Suzy "worked something out of the boss" alright.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm off today
Does that mean I have to go in, turn around and leave?
Just doesn't seem worth it
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, people who get to work in a climate-controlled environment get to leave work early. Bless their hearts.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KingKauff: It seems Suzy "worked something out of the boss" alright.


*sigh*

yeah there's soemthing weird.  she's been the Queen of Godamned England this whole time.  I've been 3-2ing it for 14 months as I said, and she'd show up like, literally, twice a month.  every other coworker is like , "uh.....what's her deal?"

"Don't ask me, I just work here."

I legit didn't see her for probably 3-4 months.  People asked me if she quit.  "Don't ask me, I got my own shiat to take care of, I don't supervise her, not my headache."

legit headscratching.  but like I said, i bounced.  but i do wonder.  doesn't add up for various reasons but....yeah.  i'm not the only one that rolls his/her eyes, in the office, when she's always gone.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cats and drinking? Sweet, I've been training for this my whole life.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't every work at home day during covid lockdown a leave work early day? Not so special this year me thinks.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, people who get to work in a climate-controlled environment get to leave work early. Bless their hearts.


My climate is controlled by lunatics.


Morning Lunatic:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Afternoon Lunatic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
